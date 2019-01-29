Film Clips: Jan. 31, 2019

Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) is a young, Hispanic, Los Angeles-based makeup artist. While visiting a Tijuana, Mexico, nightclub with her best friend, Suzu, gun-toting thugs attack. When the shooting stops, Suzu is gone. Reasoning her friend has been taken by the drug cartel responsible for the attack, Gloria finds its leader, Lino (Ismael Cruz Cordova), who forces Gloria to become one of his mules (drug couriers). He comes to trust the talented and brave makeup artist, unaware that she plans to turn him into the DEA in order to find and free her friend. This adaptation remakes a 2011 Mexican, Spanish-language film of the same name. Its realism may be questionable, but the action and its heroine are captivating.

