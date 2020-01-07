Film Clips: Jan. 9, 2020

× Expand Courtesy of Universal Pictures 1917 (2019)

This week in cinema: ‘1917,’ ‘The Informer,’ ‘Just Mercy,’ ‘Like a Boss’ and ‘Underwater.’

1917 (Rated R)

Filmed as though unfolding in real time, during World War I a pair of British soldiers (Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay) are dispatched across enemy lines to warn two battalions of a German trap. Adding urgency to their mission, one of the ill-fated officers is the brother of a messenger. Their task, undertaken through miles of trenches, bogs and active skirmishes, is a dirty trek through stark and bloody surroundings. No, it isn't “Game of Thrones”—this story is adapted from the actual war experiences of director Sam Mendes’ grandfather.

The Informer (Not Rated)

Adapted from the Scandi-crime potboiler, this screenplay (co-written and directed by Andrea Di Stefano) moves the setting from Europe to New York City. The story follows the efforts of former special ops soldier Pete Koslow (Joel Kinnaman) to earn back his freedom. In the wake of a bar fight gone wrong, Koslow must go to prison, where he will work undercover for FBI agents (Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) to catch a drug kingpin who is serving time. Released in the UK in August 2019, it's jolly good of them to share.

Just Mercy (Rated PG-13)

Adapted from his book, Just Mercy follows efforts by Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) to free a wrongly convicted man. A Harvard graduate and newly minted attorney, Stevenson turned down lucrative job offers to help an Alabama inmate sentenced to death in 1987. Portrayed by Jamie Foxx, Walter McMillian was convicted of murder despite evidence proving his innocence. Despite opposition from Alabama’s justice system, Stevenson refused to give up. By 2016, Stevenson had saved 125 men from execution.

Like a Boss (Rated R)

This female-centric comedy sparks conflict by bringing money and pride into friendship. Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne play lifelong besties, Mia and Mel, founders of their own cosmetics company. They’d be living the dream if they weren't $500,000 in debt. So, when cosmetics titan Claire Luna (Selma Hayek) makes a generous buyout offer, they accept. Luna creates obstacles to meeting her terms while she enacts her true agenda: stealing Mel and Mia’s products and formulas. Regaining control of their company requires the friends to undertake the fight of their lives along with swinging from chandeliers and apologizing for being selfish jerks.

Underwater (Rated PG-13)

A crew of oceanographers travel seven miles into the depths for a drilling expedition. Soon, their massive underwater dwelling and workstation is attacked by creatures unknown. Unable to escape in their wrecked pods, the crew suits up for a nearly impossible walk across the ocean floor, hoping to reach the nearest station. You may not recognize Kristen Stewart, who opted for a bleached blonde, crew-cut hairdo, calling it a practical hair style for the ship's mechanical engineer she plays.