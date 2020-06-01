Film Clips: June 1, 2020

× Expand Shirley

Series and films streaming this week on Amazon, Hulu, Vudu and more.

Becky (Streaming beginning June 5 on Vudu)

When rebellious teen Becky (Lulu Wilson) and her dad Jeff (Joel McHale), arrive for a weekend at their lake house, they are not alone. A group of escaped convicts, led by merciless Dominick (Kevin James), is using their isolated home as a hideout. Becky found a key belonging to Dominick, who threatens to kill her dad, his girlfriend and young son she doesn't return it. Neither he, nor his criminal companions can imagine 13-year-old Becky turning the tables against them. Darkly entertaining, Becky’s only crime is that it’s difficult to find anyone to root for.

Judy & Punch (Streaming beginning June 5 on Amazon, and iTunes)

Loosely inspired by the Punch and Judy puppet shows, this tongue-in-cheek adaptation accurately reconstructs 17th century England, then adds anachronistic, humorous touches. Puppeteer Punch (Damon Herriman) is the binge-drinking husband of Judy (Mia Wasikowska). A superior talent, she contents herself with dutifully performing the show’s non-Punch marionettes. At least until drunken Punch kills their baby, then seeks to cover his misdeed by severely beating Judy and leaving her for dead. Finding herself alive, Judy now lives to exact revenge. A Sundance Festival hit, this satiric story has received much critical praise.

Shirley (Streaming beginning June 5 on: Hulu, iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Fandango Now)

Susan Scarf Merrell’s biographical novel examines the lives of horror author Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss), and her philandering hubby, literary critic Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg). On the cusp of writing her masterwork, Shirley is aghast when Stanley takes Fred and Rose (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young) into their home, so the young marrieds can help to facilitate the elder couple's creative endeavors. Shirley’s acerbic wit, mainly unleashed during cocktail hour, is her favorite weapon. She takes a shine to Rose who is naive and sincerely wants to help. Largely unfolding on Shirley and Stan's generous estate, this claustrophobic drama is tinged with comedy and suspense.