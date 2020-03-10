Film Clips: March 12, 2020

× Expand Courtesy CTMG, Inc.

This week in theaters: ‘Bloodshot’ and ‘My Spy.’

Bloodshot PG-13

Vin Diesel portrays American elite soldier Ray Garrison in this film adapted from a Valiant comic book, featuring popular character Bloodshot. Killed, along with his wife, by the sadistic Martin Axe (Toby Kebbell), Garrison is resurrected using an experimental nanotechnology. He’s endowed with an internet-connected brain, is super-strong and possesses the power of instantaneous self-healing. Garrison’s new life is granted so he can do the bidding of his benefactor, the mysterious RST group. Instead, Garrison escapes and seeks revenge for his wife’s death. Presumably looking for a new superhero franchise, both Vin Diesel and Sony are let down by a simplistic, predictable story that fails to thrill with its few cool special effects.

My Spy PG-13

After screwing up his mission by killing all the members of a Russian mob syndicate, CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) is ordered to make amends by serving as witness protection for a 9-year-old child. Cute in the extreme and equally manipulative, Sophie (Chloe Coleman) soon twists the hardened CIA operative around her little finger, matchmaking him with Sophie's equally adorable mother (Parisa Fitz-Henley), just for good measure. Bautista's deadpan delivery works well, although he's upstaged by young Coleman whose spot-on performance elevates this otherwise trite material.