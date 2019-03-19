Film Clips: March 21, 2019

Writer-director Jordan Peele was criticized for his lack of scares in Get Out, but this time around, he wholeheartedly embraces the fear factor.

Us (Rated R)

Writer-director Jordan Peele delivers a frightening, sometimes humorous film that explores the dark recesses of our minds. When Adelaide, Gabe, Zora and Jason Wilson (played by Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex, respectively) take a Santa Cruz, Calif., family holiday, their vacation home is invaded. Most surprising? The four assailants are grotesque versions of themselves. The invaders’ malevolent intentions ring a bell with Adelaide, having once encountered her evil doppelganger as a child. While the family members struggle to comprehend their predicament, they also search for answers. Peele was criticized for his lack of scares in Get Out, but this time around, he wholeheartedly embraces the fear factor.