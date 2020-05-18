Film Clips: May 18, 2020

× Expand Body Cam (2020)

New this week on VUDU, FandangoNOW, Google Play and Direct-TV Cinema.

Scant, early reviews damn this Paramount horror with faint praise, though all roundly agree that Mary J. Blige anchors the story as veteran cop Renee. Having recently returned to work in the wake of personal problems, when a fellow officer is mysteriously killed, Renee subsequently discovers that only she can view his incredible body cam footage. She is caught in the cross-hairs as she investigates the killing, and similar outrageous murders mount. Accompanied by rookie cop, Danny (Nat Wolff), Renee stubbornly insists there’s a logical explanation. The film’s gruesome footage is both tense and bloodcurdling, though Wolff’s lackluster performance, and the script’s built-in ridiculousness, hold back this enterprise.

Inheritance (Streaming on Direct-TV Cinema, May 22)

Lily Collins portrays Lauren Monroe, whose wealthy hedge fund tycoon father (Patrick Warburton) dies unexpectedly. He bequeaths Lauren a flash drive and a key, leading to a shocking discovery. The key opens an underground bunker where mysterious Morgan Warner (Simon Pegg) has long been held prisoner. Lauren brings him back to health in exchange for the history of his circumstances. In addition to the harm Warner could do to her father's legacy and estate, the man's revelations effect Lauren’s surviving mother and brother (Connie Nielsen and Chace Crawford). A rising district attorney and dedicated public servant, Lauren is tormented by her terrible responsibility, especially because the twisted truth is nearly impossible to discern.

Military Wives (Streaming on Fandango, May 22)

Loosely inspired by a 2010 choir formed by British military wives, this drama-dey records a movement spawning 75 choirs on British military bases worldwide. Directed by Peter Cattaneo, whose 1997 The Full Monty explored similar ground—the idea of coming together as a group, and discovering it's the tonic to bolster self-esteem—Military Wives offers ample opportunity for this female cast to explore the lives of military spouses. Kristin Scott Thomas, as veteran military wife Kate, competes with Lisa (Sharon Horgan) to organize activities for women left behind when husbands go abroad in the line of duty. After Kate and Lisa decide to form a choir, Lisa objects when Kate's preference for classical standards bumps up against the modern songs favored by the wives. Eventually, the choir finds its groove and is invited to perform at a prestigious military event. Numerous heart tugs lead to the conclusion that military spouses can find purpose and solace with one another.