Film Clips: Sept. 13, 2018

The Predator R

Early critical reactions are trending mildly positive to this reboot, written and directed by Shane Black. Some may remember Black as an unfortunate, bifocaled trooper, a character in the 1987 original screenplay by brothers Jim and John Thomas. Black’s new vision delivers more predators—lots more—including one that dwarfs the regular-sized killers. Taking the “more is more” concept even further, Black includes a pair of predatory pit bulls. However, he abandons the franchise’s dark tone in favor of one-liners and a body count so over-the-top, it’s more comical than frightening. Early on, the film’s hero, Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook, who replaced Benicio Del Toro), acquires some predator technology which he gives to his 12-year-old tech-whiz son (Jacob Tremblay) to analyze. The game cast, including Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn and Thomas Jane, contribute their share of fun to the mayhem.

A Simple Favor R

Dowdy mommy blogger Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) eagerly buddies up to Emily (Blake Lively), a drop-dead-gorgeous narcissist who happens to be the mother of Emily’s young son’s friend. Emily’s high-fashion wardrobe, showpiece home and successful hunky husband (Henry Golding) contrast with Stephanie’s pink button-down sweaters, cotton skirts and work-a-day, single mom existence. In Stephanie’s mind, she and Emily are best friends, so when Emily goes missing, Stephanie digs deep to find out what happened. From the novel by Darcey Bell, Stephanie tells us the version she’d like us to believe, but we see the truth in flashback. Directed by Paul Feig of The Heat, Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, A Simple Favor shows us that he continues to explore female friendships in all their wounded glory.

White Boy Rick R

Based on a true story, this adaptation omits some facts and can’t quite muster the sympathetic emotions that some characters surely deserve. During the height of Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” campaign, 14-year-old Richard Wershe Jr.—aka “White Boy Rick” (Richie Merritt)—was recruited as an undercover police informant in mid-’80s Detroit. When the FBI no longer requires the lad’s services, the teen begins selling cocaine for profit. Arrested in 1987, Rick was holding eight kilograms, and though his blue-collar dad (Matthew McConaughey) went to bat for his son, Rick Jr. received a life sentence. Meanwhile, the law enforcement brain trust who decided to recruit the kid remained free. A more courageous telling of the whole truth would have made better points and won more hearts.