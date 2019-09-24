Film Clips: Sept. 26, 2019

Abominable PG

When young Yi (voiced by Chloe Bennet) discovers a yeti hiding on her apartment building's rooftop, she wants to help him return to his Mt. Everest home. Their journey from Shanghai to the world’s tallest peak is a huge undertaking, so Yi welcomes the company of her teenage neighbors, Peng and Jin (Albert Tsai and Tenzing Norgay Trainor). The quartet is pursued by wealthy explorer Burnish (Eddie Izzard) and a zoologist he hires to capture the astonishing creature. Once in the wild, the yeti’s magical powers allow him to manipulate nature in order to elude his would-be captors. This animation collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and China's Pearl Studio works overtime seeking an emotional connection, but the film’s striking visuals are easy to watch and enjoy. (Lisa Miller)

Coming Up for Air Not Rated

Stan is trying to juggle competition for the Olympic dive team with his studies. Can the teenager achieve a physical-cerebral life balance? The family drama is the latest from heartland indie producer Roger Rapoport (Waterwalk). He cowrote Coming Up for Air with Deborah Staples, known to Milwaukee theatergoers for her years with American Players Theatre (APT) and the Milwaukee Rep. Staples costars alongside Carrie Hitchcock (Next Act, Door Shakespeare), Mark Corkins (APT), April Paul (Renaissance Theaterworks) and Neil Brookshire (Peninsula Players). Some scenes were filmed in Wisconsin. (Morton Shlabotnik)

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Times Cinema.

Imprinted with Lake Light: The Life and Poetry of Susan Firer Not Rated

Award-winning Irish-born filmmaker Carmelle Liepins turns her camera to Milwaukee for Imprinted with Lake Light. It’s a documentary on Susan Firer, a long-time UW-Milwaukee professor, former Milwaukee Poet Laureate and prolific writer. Her sixth and most recent book, The Transit of Venus, was named as an “Outstanding Work of Poetry” by the Wisconsin Library Association in 2017. Her previous books have been awarded the Cleveland State University Poetry Center Prize, the Posner Award and the Backwaters Prize. (M.S.)

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Milwaukee Public Library Central Library Centennial Hall, 733 N. Eighth St. Admission is free.