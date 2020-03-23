Now on Netflix: Crip Camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Netflix Crip Camp (2020)

In the early 1970s, disabled teens from around the country attended Camp Jened in New York. The informal summer camp was the brainchild of free-spirited, largely inexperienced hippies and a wealth of footage was shot by the People's Video Theater (mainly in black-and-white). This documentary captures the campers’ joy at feeling fully included. Back in the real world, their Camp Jened experience inspired some, to campaign for equal access. Wheel-chair-bound Judith Heumann sued New York State for the right to become a public school teacher, and she became a tireless advocate for the rights of the disabled. Filled with humor and grit, Crip Camp demonstrates that freedom once tasted, won't be denied.