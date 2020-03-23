Now on Netflix: Crip Camp

In the early 1970s, disabled teens from around the country attended Camp Jened in New York. The informal summer camp was the brainchild of free-spirited, largely inexperienced hippies and a wealth of footage was shot by the People's Video Theater (mainly in black-and-white). This documentary captures the campers’ joy at feeling fully included. Back in the real world, their Camp Jened experience inspired some, to campaign for equal access. Wheel-chair-bound Judith Heumann sued New York State for the right to become a public school teacher, and she became a tireless advocate for the rights of the disabled. Filled with humor and grit, Crip Camp demonstrates that freedom once tasted, won't be denied.