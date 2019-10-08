Home Movies/Now Streaming: Oct. 10, 2019

Stephen King’s Storm of the Century

Small town Maine is Stephen King’s Transylvania and the white picket fences can’t hold evil at bay. As the winds of a paralyzing winter storm begin to blow, a stranger carrying a curious walking stick—and knowledge of everyone’s secrets—materializes on a Maine island and begins a terror spree with the brisk superficiality of made-for-TV movies. How will the townies stop this smug-faced personification of pure evil? The DVD release includes audio commentary by King.

And Soon the Darkness

In the post-1960s hangover, when peace, love and understanding curdled into distrust, a spate of B movies took the temperature of anxiety and found a fever. Think Texas Chainsaw Massacre in America or this 1970 British flick about two London girls whose bicycling vacation in rural France takes a wrong turn. Is the “dishy” moped-riding guy a serial psycho killer ready to strike again or are the cretinous country bumpkins the ones to look out for?

Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me

Despite the high-gloss production of his platinum hits, Teddy Pendergrass couldn’t entirely hide the grit in the back of his voice. He learned to sing and move in a storefront church in a Philadelphia (“Filthadelphia” he called it) neighborhood infested with violent gangs. Life wasn’t much different once he became a star, this documentary suggests. As one friend put it, the music business was “thug-life” filled with dangerous men, dangerous drugs and dirty deals.

“Robin Williams Comic Genius”

It was shocking in 1978: sex, drugs and bad language on TV! HBO’s “Off the Wall” was a manic performance by Robin Williams before a live audience. It’s the first of five HBO specials culminating with 2009’s ironically titled “Weapons of Self-Destruction” on this DVD collection. Early performances intentionally crossed many lines, yet a bit of Bob Hope can be discerned in Williams’ DNA as he asks, “Have I gone too far into the Land of Strangeness?”