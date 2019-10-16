Director Tate Bunker Talks About ‘The Field’

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Tate Bunker

Tate Bunker’s The Field is among the impressive entries by local filmmakers in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. It’s the story of a Chicago couple who want to escape urban pressures for the simpler life on the farm—except, of course, that nothing is simple and the place is haunted by the past. Literally: haunted.

The Field’s cast includes lead roles for Milwaukee’s Kara Mulrooney and Tim Higgins as well as onetime Milwaukeean Mark Metcalf as the sheriff and Mark Borchardt as one of the townies. Also in the cast are a pair of Hollywood veterans, Veronica Cartwright (The Birds) and Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show).

Bunker’s cinematography is beautiful and intriguing: what the human eye sees only as shadows, the camera detects as something more horrifying.

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

What is it about the horror genre that interests you?

Actually not much, as I think of my film more of a paranormal love story or supernatural thriller with sci-fi elements. Yes, horror is anything that elicits fear, but I define horror as blood and guts, and The Field has little of that. Many reviewers have commented that it may appear to be a conventional genre film in regard to set up and situation, however it is unique and offers an art-house-like fresh take on the typical spooky story.

The cast is impressive. Several people of course have Milwaukee ties, but how did you secure Veronica Cartwright and Barry Bostwick for the production?

From my last feature, Little Red, I was able to find a wonderful casting agent out of Los Angles, Jan Glazer. She was instrumental in suggesting and locking down the well-known stars. It was an amazing honor to have such legends and for them to believe in the project.

Where was it filmed?

It was filmed in Manitowoc, Wis., on an amazing farm. And before “Making a Murderer” came out. Joe and Judy Donglinger were so kind in letting us take over their home and farm for two months. There were two small scenes that were done in Mineral Point as well.

What sort of production schedule were you working under? How fast did you have to work?

Production was completed in 17 days, so yes, we were moving fast. However, I had a fantastic all-Milwaukee crew who made production smooth and easy. Production can be hell, but out of all my films, this was the most enjoyable production I have ever been on.

The Field will be screened at 7:15 p.m., Oct. 22 at the Oriental Main, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at Broadway Theatre Center and 9:15 p.m., Oct. 26 at Rivoli Theatre.