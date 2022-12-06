A Holiday Cocktail Guide

× Expand Image via Valerie Peterson - valeriepeterson.net Vintage Santa Claus orange juice ad

It’s Christmas morning. It’s eleven o’clock. The afternoon and evening hours of Christmas Day stretch before you, for many the most anticipated hours of the year.

You’re exhausted.

The long holiday shifts, the late holiday parties, the shopping for holiday gifts, the sundry holiday dramas—they’re catching up with you.

The late morning and early afternoon of Christmas Day are holiday witching hours, hours of holiday acedia, hours which call for a holiday tipple or two. Here are recipes for three holiday cocktails—one sparkling, one coffee and one sour — adapted from Peterson’s Holiday Helper, with notes from Valerie Peterson. All three cocktails are ideal for the witching hours of Christmas Day or any hour of the holiday season.

Christmas Consolation

“My family traditionally has had neighbors pop in late Christmas morning for a casual holiday toast and visit. Since we’ve usually been up since the wee hours cooking and prepping, our rule is ‘no alcohol until the first guest arrives.’ When the doorbell rings, we crack the bubbly and mix the sparkling drinks—a festive way to start the day.

“This cocktail was inspired by those who didn’t get the gift they wanted but are making the best of it. It’s best when the fruit is steeped in the liqueur the night before (very quick), can be easily doubled or tripled, and is suitable for New Year’s Day brunch, too.”

Serves 6

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries, plus another ¼ cup more for garnish

1 cup elderflower liqueur

1 750-milliliter bottle of prosecco or cava, well chilled.

The day before serving, combine one cup of raspberries and the elderflower syrup. Refrigerate, covered, to steep. When serving, divide the berries and steeped liqueur among six sparkling wine flutes or coupes. Top with the chilled sparkling wine. Plop a few raspberries into each glass and serve.

Double-stick Spiked Coffee

“Whether served at brunch or after dinner, the Drambuie gives this coffee beverage a bit of complexity as well as a kick and the butterscotch makes it a real treat.”

Serves 1

1 ounce Drambuie

1 ounce butterscotch schnapps

6 ounces (¾ cup) piping hot, strong, freshly brewed coffee

Whipped cream

Butterscotch sauce (optional)

Pour the Drambuie and the butterscotch schnapps into an Irish coffee glass or mug. Add the coffee and stir. Garnish with whipped cream and a scant drizzle of butterscotch sauce (if desired).

Santa’s Helper Scotch Holiday Sour

“Developed for those who spent all night assembling the bikes or wrapping the gifts, this is a great cocktail for the holiday's ‘happy hour’, when the host or hostess can finally sit down and relax.”

Serves 1

2 ounces Scotch whiskey

1 ounce cherry-flavored brandy

½ ounce sweet vermouth

2 teaspoons simple syrup (see note)

¾ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 green and 1 red maraschino cherry, for garnish

Pour the Scotch, cherry brandy, vermouth, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a shake filled with ice. Shake well (until condensation forms on the entire shaker). Strain the mixture into a sour glass or a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with the cherries.

Note: To make simple syrup: Put 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is clear. Syrup will last for weeks when stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator and can be used to sweeten non-alcoholic drinks, as well.

Advice to Holiday Party Hosts and Guests

“If serving special holiday beverages, the hosts should set up the bar ahead of time and be sure to keep the freshly-squeezed juices chilled. They may want to assign ‘the bartender’ who’s willing to make drinks as guests arrive or as refills are needed. Alternately, print the recipes, put out the equipment and let guests do their own refills.

“Have plenty of non-alcoholic beverages on hand for hydration and for the teetotalers. And, if you’re heading to a party, Peterson’s Holiday Helper advises ‘... please select designated drivers, and lavish said drivers with gifts. They are helping to preserve your safety during the holiday season as much as the recipes in here might help to preserve your sanity.’”