An Ox Cafe Brings Asian Comfort Food to the Northwest Side

× Expand Photo by Susan Harpt Grimes An Ox Cafe

An Ox Cafe is a new gem of a restaurant on the Northwest side, with the look and feel of a place you’d expect to see in the hip Third Ward or Walker’s Point area. A contemporary, rustic-industrial design aesthetic is well used throughout two dining areas, separated by a full bar, and as well as outside on what promises to be an excellent outdoor patio dining space in the warmer months. The Laotian couple who own the restaurant were planning to open in 2020, but pressed pause when the pandemic began. They took the extra time to refine their plan and created a lovely space to serve their own delicious take on Asian comfort food.

Photo by Susan Harpt Grimes An Ox Cafe

On a recent visit, service was fast and very friendly. Starters include the familiar, like perfectly prepared Crab Rangoons ($6.99) served with plum sauce. For folks who are a bit more adventurous go for the Crispy Squid ($11.99) served with An Ox special sauce. Another item that could serve as a shareable appetizer is the Nam Kow ($11.99), a fantastic dish made of deep-fried rice, flavored with curry, peanut, coconut, fresh lime juice and tasty nam sausage.

An Ox Cafe also offers a pleasing selection of curries, noodle dishes, and entrees. Beautifully plated and freshly prepared, classic dishes like the Pad See Euw ($14.99), wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, and your choice of meat, or the spicy, yet creamy, Panang Curry ($15.99) definitely meet the goal of “comfort food.”

Standout entrees include a delightful Roast Pork ($24.99) featuring marinated, crispy-edged pork and the authentic house made Lao pork sausage (12.99), both of which are served with rice and a special house hot sauce. Other popular and familiar dishes like Volcano Chicken ($16.99), Fried Rice ($13.99), a special house Pho (($15.99), and even a Friday only Cod Fish Fry ($19.99) are also available.

Photo by Susan Harpt Grimes An Ox Cafe drink

In addition to its wonderful food, An Ox Cafe is establishing itself as a great neighborhood place for a drink. A full bar means there are, of course, adult beverages available including 15 varieties of bottled beer ($4), draft beer ($5), and mixed drinks ($6). But for folks who’d prefer to go with non-alcoholic drinks, try the creamy and delicious Thai Iced Tea ($4). Every Thursday from 8-11p.m. is karaoke night, and $5 happy hour specials run every Wednesday through Friday from 2-5 p.m.

An Ox Cafe is a welcome addition to the Northwest side of town and will hopefully be around for many years to come.