Area Chefs Volunteer for Fondy Farm Feast to Raise Money for Local Food Center

× Expand Photo via Fondy Food Center Fondy Farm Feast Fondy Farm Feast

Milwaukee is known for having some pretty incredible chefs and restaurants, and now, they are taking their skills outside. Seven area chefs are gathering for the 13th Annual Fondy Farm Feast, an event featuring a seven-course meal which is served outdoors on the Fondy Farm at Mequon Nature Preserve.

All participating chefs volunteer their time, resources and talents for the ticketed feast, with proceeds going to the Fondy Food Center. Among the chefs taking part in the event is Travis Martinez, the chef and owner of Sugar Studio. Martinez will make the dessert for the event, which shouldn’t come as a surprise after he appeared as a finalist on Food Networks’ Cake Wars Christmas Season 1.

Martinez said he is participating in the event because he believes everyone deserves access to food. “It is important that we support programs like Fondy that make it a priority to help feed families in the Milwaukee area,” said Martinez.

Martinez is not the only chef participating as an effort to help the community. Mary Katsman of Purslane, a Mediterranean pop-up in Viroqua, WI, is creating the second appetizer dish and said this of her participation: “Increasing access to healthy, fresh food while supporting a network of small family farmers has never been so vital for community and economic development. Fondy’s many efforts foster an upward spiral of prosperity, as keeping resources within the community leads to greater overall economic growth and better access to all. Nourishment through food, power through community!”

The other participating chefs include Zakiya Courtney of Vegan Soul, Gregory León of Amilinda, Martin Magaña of Mezcla Fusion Revolution, Sam Sandrin of Midwest Sad and Kristin Schwab of Wolf on Broadway.

The seven-course meal is not all Fondy Farm Feast has to offer. TrueMan McGee and Derek Mosley will serve as co-emcees and live music will be provided by Shuga Blu. There will be both a silent and live auction, tractor rides and more.

Fondy Farm Feast is happening Sunday, Aug. 18 from 3:30 p.m. to sunset, at 10150 N Swan Road, Mequon. Tickets for the event are available online at fondymke.org/fondy-farm-feast.