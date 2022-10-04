At Café Manna No Meat? No Problem!

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Café Manna Guacamole Potato Skins Café Manna Guacamole Potato Skins

Typical Wisconsin restaurant stereotypes may conjure images of large portions, heavy on the meat and potatoes, and nary a fresh veggie in sight. Café Manna, in the Brookfield Town Center, turns that tired trope on its head. Since 2008, Café Manna has been serving up fresh, flavorful, and filling dishes that are a celebration for vegans and vegetarians, as well as an unexpected treat for dedicated meat-eaters to discover. The restaurant has received many accolades over the years, including a 3-star certification from the Green Restaurant Association of America. This means they don’t use microwaves or deep fryers, all of their big equipment is energy star rated, recycled or renewable materials were used to furnish the dining room, take-out containers are made from recycled materials and are recyclable themselves, and whenever possible ingredients are sourced locally.

Photo by Michael Burmesch Café Manna Limonade Café Manna Limonade

On a recent visit, the staff was friendly and attentive. There was only limited seating available in an attractive patio area but sitting inside the comfortable sun-dappled dining room filled with golden wood tables and chairs was equally as inviting.

Begin your meal with a small plate option like the out-of-this-world Guacamole Potato Skins ($15), two large, crispy potato skins filled with rich and creamy guac, topped with fresh salsa, drizzled with a smoky ancho flavored cashew “sour cream” and served on a bed of spinach leaves. Or try the “Crab” Cakes ($15), two cakes made from a mix of hearts of palm and chickpeas, encrusted with panko crumbs served with a sriracha aioli and cabbage curtido (think spicy fermented slaw).

Peace Bowl a Standout

Main course standouts include the Peace Bowl ($19), a generous portion of brown rice and quinoa topped with roasted cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potato, spinach, and bell peppers tossed with a flavorful coconut curry and crunchy cashews. Another great choice is the Spicy Cashew Cauliflower ($18), which features udon noodles topped with sauteed veggies in a ginger cashew sauce and lightly battered baked cauliflower, carrots, celery and edamame tossed in a spicy glaze. These entrees are large enough to satisfy the biggest of appetites or provide you with enough to take home for a second meal.

Photo by Michael Burmesch Café Manna Tu-No Melt Café Manna Tu-No Melt

Café Manna’s menu is rounded out with salads ($17-$18), soups ($8-$10), and sandwiches ($14-$17), which are served with a choice of side salad, fresh fruit, sweet potato wedges, or tasty garlic brussels sprouts. Also, a rotating menu of daily and weekly specials complement their regular menu nicely.

There are a few specialty beverages on offer, of note is the Limonade ($6) made with fresh limes, kale, Swiss chard, ginger, raw sugar and purified water. Or go with the soothing Rich Vegetable Potassium Broth ($6) made from a blend of six root vegetables, celery and parsley. If you’re looking for something less “healthy” a small, but respectable, wine and beer list is also available.

As impossible as it may seem to do while consuming your meal, try to save a little room for dessert, even if it’s to be shared with your dining companions. Café Manna’s desserts are not to be missed. Their signature Café Carrot Cake ($10) is enhanced with chopped macadamia nuts, coconut, and a house-made pineapple jam, and topped by traditional cream cheese frosting (of course!), Or, if you’re too full for more than a bite or two, go for the Chocolacados ($7) two chocolate avocado truffles covered with a chocolate ganache and a touch of fruit coulis - sinfully amazing.

Café Manna

3815 N Brookfield Road

(262) 790-2340

cafemanna.com

Handicap accessible: yes

$$-$$$