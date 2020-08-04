Attention Beer Nuts: Indeed Brewing Company’s Pistachio Cream Ale is Coming Back

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

What started off as a small release for the taproom at the Milwaukee pilot brewery, didn’t take long to gain a loyal following. The next batch of Pistachio Cream Ale sold out at the Milwaukee taproom in three days – during the pandemic. In May, the beer got a bump in production for multi-state distribution into Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin and sold out three weeks sooner than expected.

“What we’re really focusing on for the draft release is this beer coming full circle,” says Jeff Gray, Wisconsin Market Manager. “After the first canning run sold out, we were hearing from retailers, customers and our sales team, ‘When are you going to do this again?’”

The popularity of a pilot beer, brewed in Milwaukee as an experiment, is something to get excited about for Gray, but he’s been interested in other things Indeed has been doing even more.

“One of the bigger things for the culture-fit for me here is their nonprofit program,” says Gray. “All of our proceeds on Wednesdays from this taproom and our other taproom, go to a rotating nonprofit selected by an employee.”

That program is called Indeed We Can, which donated around $90,000 to various organizations during 2019. The pandemic has been hard on Indeed, but they’ve kept their promise with Indeed We Can and donated over $4,000 from Wednesday proceeds in the month of July.

Customers can get their hands on canned Pistachio Cream Ale at the taproom and local liquor stores now, but another batch is being brewed specifically for the draft release on Thursday, August 6. That’s also the day Indeed will be unveiling their new parklet with five bistro tables and pop-up outdoor service station for walk-up orders. Masks are worn by staff at all times and guests are required to wear one when not seated. The taproom continues to offer beer to-go with curbside pickup. All beers on tap are available in crowlers and growlers and available for pre-order here.

Plans are in the works for the taproom’s upcoming anniversary in September. The brewers have been working on infusions for a while and will have several Hello, Milwaukee – their flagship lager – infusions to celebrate spending one year at their Walker’s Point location. Details for that are coming soon.

In the meantime, pistachio enthusiasts would be missing out if they weren’t aware of pistachio custard from Oscar’s Frozen Custard. It is the Flavor of the Day on Monday, August 17 at all three locations. You’re welcome.

