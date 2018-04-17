Beer Beans Burritos to Highlight Food and Beverage Partnerships

The unique partnerships forged among some of Milwaukee’s food, beer and coffee businesses will be on display at Beer Beans Burritos: South Side Brunch at Hawthorne on Sunday, April 22, starting at 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters (4177 S. Howell Ave.). The event features Hawthorne’s single origin coffee, samples of brew from Raised Grain Brewing Company, and breakfast burritos and tacos from Taco Moto.

Raised Grain Brewing Company will debut a coffee stout variant of its Black Walnut imperial stout, using Hawthorne's Colombia Los Naranjos coffee. The beer has the rich complexity of black walnut, with notes of caramel, apple and grapefruit present in the coffee. Attendees can also enjoy coffee, brunch cocktails and plenty of food.

“To have three small, local businesses like this be able to team up to throw this type of event wasn't common or even possible just a few years ago,” said Steve Cuff, sales and distribution representative for Raised Grain Brewing Company. “It's super cool to be able to co-brand with other partners that we believe are putting out top notch products just like we are.”

You can find more information here and here.