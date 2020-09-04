Broken Bat Brewing Co. Launches ‘Party on Pitt’

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson The area west of Broken Bat Brewing Co. will host the outdoor event starting Labor Day weekend and running through October 25.

Beginning Labor Day weekend and running through October 25, Broken Bat Brewing Co. (135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) is hosting a pop-up beer patio in the lot just west of their Walker’s Point brewery. The events will be held Fridays from 3:30 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 12 to 9 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 7 p.m.

Each weekend features a different theme. Opening weekend’s theme is “Milwaukee Proud,” and features live music from Patrick Van Bibber. The band plays from 4 to 7 p.m. and when there isn’t live music, the stereo will play Radio Milwaukee’s 414Music FM, an all-local HD radio station.

Thirty socially distant tables for up to six people are in the open area and can be reserved for $30, which includes a beer voucher for five drinks. Tables and VIP areas are open for reservations for 90-minute sessions during the operating hours. Between sessions, tables are cleaned and sanitized for 15 minutes to allow for maximum safety.

Photo by Tyler Nelson "Darryl" Strawberry Kettle Sour from Broken Bat isn't just for baseball fans.

The capacity of the outdoor area is 250 guests, but Broken Bat owner Tim Pauly says they’ll be keeping the cap around 180 people, just to be on the safe side.

The beer and food menus will be different every weekend, but always feature Milwaukee beer and food from Milwaukee restaurants and food trucks. Tickets can be purchased for any weekend of the on-going event here. While walk-up purchases are accepted, guests are encouraged to purchase ahead of time.

The event is in partnership with MobCraft Beer and features beer from Milwaukee breweries like New Barons, Explorium, Indeed, Third Space and many others. Broken Bat wanted to create something for people to do while the weather is still nice, but they know people don’t feel comfortable inside or in crowded outdoor areas.