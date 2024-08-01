Central Standard Craft Distillery Celebrates a Decade in Milwaukee

× Expand Central Standard Craft Distillery logo

Milwaukee's Central Standard Craft Distillery is marking 10 years of crafting premium spirits with an all-day celebration. Established in 2014, Central Standard has become a staple in Wisconsin, known for its distinctive spirits that are enjoyed in homes and supper clubs across the state.

The anniversary festivities will take place at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, located at 320 E. Clybourn St., on August 17, starting at 1 p.m. The event will also honor the 150th anniversary of the historic building that houses the Crafthouse, which became its home three years ago. Attendees can look forward to live music, exclusive tastings, rooftop DJs, free snacks, bourbon samples and special discounts on select bourbons and cocktails available only on that day.

One of the event's highlights will be the unveiling of the “Founders Reserve Anniversary Bourbon,” created especially for this occasion. The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary 100ml bottle of this limited-edition bourbon.

Central Standard began as a small venture by co-founders Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan and has grown into a celebrated brand. Known for their award-winning cherry vodka and bourbon, Central Standard's spirits have become favorites among locals and visitors alike.

“From the start, our aim was to create a brand that truly represents the Midwest,” Hughes said. “Our name, derived from our local time zone, and our logo, featuring a hardworking Wisconsinite, reflect the essence of Midwest culture and the people who enjoy our spirits.”

The distillery first opened in Walker’s Point in 2014 before moving to its current downtown location in 2021, where it expanded to include a full-service bar and restaurant. Central Standard is also known for its community involvement, hosting and participating in charity events and supporting local causes.

“We’re thankful for everyone’s support over the past decade,” McQuillan said. “From our partners to our customers, this milestone is dedicated to you. We look forward to many more years of crafting spirits and experiences that resonate with the Midwest.”

Central Standard invites everyone to join the celebration of their 10-year journey. For more information about their events and products, visit thecentralstandard.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.