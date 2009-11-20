Chili and Garlic Seasoned Grilled Pork Tenderloin

×

Admittedly,there is not very much time left to utilize your grill, but this recipe can bemade in the oven as well.

The key is tomarinate the pork for at least an hour, and overnight is even better. Since part of the recipe uses corn husks,corn on the cob is a perfect accompaniment for this dish. The corn husks should be soaked in waterbefore cooking, long enough to saturate them. This keeps the pork nice and juicy inside.

You willneed:

A porktenderloin, 1 – 2 lbs

3 cloves ofgarlic, minced

Kosher saltand pepper

A handful ofdried chiles, preferably chile de arbol

Good qualityolive oil, enough to cover the meat

Enough cornhusks to completely wrap the tenderloin

A blazinghot grill, the hotter the better

Marinate thepork tenderloin with the olive oil, salt and pepper, garlic and chiles. When sufficiently marinated, wrap thetenderloin in the wet corn husks. Closewith a few toothpicks. Grill the wrappedtenderloin on the grill for about 4 minutes on each side, allowing the cornhusks to char a little. It shouldapproximate the time needed to cook an ear of corn on the grill. After cooking, let the pork rest for about6-10 minutes, allowing the meat to finish cooking and relax. Slice the meat in pieces about ¾” thick, and serve with corn on the coband some baked beans or a nice green vegetable of your choice. An ice cold beer is a perfect companion. And maybe a slice of banana cream pieafterward. Followed by a short nap infront of the telly.