Chili and Garlic Seasoned Grilled Pork Tenderloin

You willneed:
A porktenderloin, 1 – 2 lbs
3 cloves ofgarlic, minced
Kosher saltand pepper
A handful ofdried chiles, preferably chile de arbol
Good qualityolive oil, enough to cover the meat
Enough cornhusks to completely wrap the tenderloin
A blazinghot grill, the hotter the better
Marinate thepork tenderloin with the olive oil, salt and pepper, garlic and chiles. When sufficiently marinated, wrap thetenderloin in the wet corn husks. Closewith a few toothpicks. Grill the wrappedtenderloin on the grill for about 4 minutes on each side, allowing the cornhusks to char a little. It shouldapproximate the time needed to cook an ear of corn on the grill. After cooking, let the pork rest for about6-10 minutes, allowing the meat to finish cooking and relax. Slice the meat in pieces about ¾” thick, and serve with corn on the coband some baked beans or a nice green vegetable of your choice. An ice cold beer is a perfect companion. And maybe a slice of banana cream pieafterward. Followed by a short nap infront of the telly.