Coctel de Camaron (Shrimp Cocktail)

­ ­I made this dish for a family picnic and it lasted for about 15 minutes. This dish is simple, fresh and tasty.Make sure that the shrimp are thoroughly cleaned and that you don't overcook them. They only need to be in the boiling water for about 30 seconds, and then put into an ice bath immediately.Boil them with the shells on and add a fair amount of salt to the water as well as a couple of bay leaves.

For this recipe you will need:

2 lbs of raw shrimp with the shells on, 25-30 count or larger

1 red onion, finely diced

2 avocados cut into small dice

1 large jalapeno chile, finely diced

4-5 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 small bunch of cilantro, chopped

4 large limes

1 small bottle of hot sauce, Cholula or Valentina

After boiling the shrimp and putting them on ice, chop all of the ingredients listed and put them into a large ceramic bowl. Cut the shrimp into bite sized pieces and add them to the mix, then squeeze the limes, add the Clamato and hot sauce and mix together. Serve with tortilla chips. For a fancier presentation, put the cocktail into martini glasses or whatever glassware you think looks slick.I hope that you enjoy this dish, it is perfect for an outdoor event or small party.