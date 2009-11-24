Cranberry Cabernet Reduction

×

This year, Idecided to experiment a little with the gravy.

Although there is nothing wrong with your mom's turkey gravy, who knows,maybe you'd like to try something different this year. This sauce is not really like gravy, it ismuch more concentrated and meant to be drizzled over the dish, not poured. I hope that you enjoy it.

You willneed:

1 quartchicken stock

1 cup of adecent cabernet sauvignon

½ cupcranberry juice

½ cup driedcranberries

Salt andpepper to taste

Making thisreduction should be very simple. Takeall of the ingredients and combine in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and reduce the amount ofliquid until it is thick, almost like syrup, maybe 16 ounces or so. Place reduction in a food processor and blenduntil cranberries are pureed. Strainthrough a fine mesh and serve.