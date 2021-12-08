× Expand Photo: Creed's Foggy Dew - Facebook Creed's Foggy Dew

Cozy family-owned and operated neighborhood pub Creed’s Foggy Dew, 3672 S. Kansas Ave., brings camaraderie and a little luck of the Irish to St. Francis.

Frank Creed, who has owned Bay View bar The Newport with sons Tim and Brendan for over 15 years, decided to open a second bar several years ago. “My sons are just as good at running a bar as I am,” Creed noted.

The Creeds purchased the building, which formerly housed Nino’s Tap, in March 2020. “I had a few friends (in the area), and I’d stop at Nino’s once or twice a week,” said Creed. “I just really liked the vibe. When the opportunity [to purchase the bar] arose, I thought, ‘why don’t we do two things—stay busy, and have a little more fun than we’re having at the Newport?” The bar’s name honors the Creeds’ Irish heritage and Frank’s favorite pub in County Wexford, Ireland.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Creed’s Foggy Dew was closed for several months, but opened in earnest in June 2020.

Creed said that business has been good, despite the pandemic, as many of his Newport regulars live in St. Francis, and patronize both bars. He feels that Creed’s Foggy Dew provides a fun and welcoming environment for all. “I think the big thing is, everyone feels safe here,” said Creed. “Single women come into our bar and don’t have to worry about being harassed. We keep an eye on things and ask people to leave if they’re being inappropriate.”

The pub has a pool table and offers a number of specialty drinks, including hot drinks such as hot cider and Brendan’s Irish Coffee. “It’s to die for, it’s so good,” added Creed.