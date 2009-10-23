×

This dish isso simple anyone can do it, including your kids.

There is a trick, however. You need to serve this dish and eat itIMMEDIATELY! The recipe calls for a lotof butter, and if it cools off too much it will solidify. The starch in the pasta water will serve tothicken it, too. Other than that, it iswonderfully creamy and tasty.

You willneed:

1 pound offresh fettuccini, preferably homemade

2 sticks ofexcellent quality unsalted butter

A wholebunch of freshly grated Parmiggiano Reggiano, finely grated

That’sit! No cream, no garlic, no pepper, nosalt! Here’s what you do:

Boil a largepot of water for the pasta and salt the boiling water. In a large pan, place the butter and let itsoften until almost melted. Heat the panas the pasta approaches a nice al dente, but only enough to keep the pan warmas you toss the pasta. Strain thefettuccini and put in the pan with the butter. Add a little of the water that the pasta cooked in, and toss the pastawith the butter and add the parmiggiano, mixing it well until a smooth, creamyconsistency emerges. Serve immediatelyand sprinkle with a little more cheese if you wish. This is the original, unadulterated recipefor fettuccini alfredo. If you wish tomodify it, the possibilities are endless – add whichever protein, vegetable orfresh herb you prefer. Enjoy it with anice, crisp salad.