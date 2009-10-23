You willneed:
1 pound offresh fettuccini, preferably homemade
2 sticks ofexcellent quality unsalted butter
A wholebunch of freshly grated Parmiggiano Reggiano, finely grated
That’sit! No cream, no garlic, no pepper, nosalt! Here’s what you do:
Boil a largepot of water for the pasta and salt the boiling water. In a large pan, place the butter and let itsoften until almost melted. Heat the panas the pasta approaches a nice al dente, but only enough to keep the pan warmas you toss the pasta. Strain thefettuccini and put in the pan with the butter. Add a little of the water that the pasta cooked in, and toss the pastawith the butter and add the parmiggiano, mixing it well until a smooth, creamyconsistency emerges. Serve immediatelyand sprinkle with a little more cheese if you wish. This is the original, unadulterated recipefor fettuccini alfredo. If you wish tomodify it, the possibilities are endless – add whichever protein, vegetable orfresh herb you prefer. Enjoy it with anice, crisp salad.