Firefly Tosa Still Glows Bright After 15 Years

Nestled in Wauwatosa’s picturesque downtown village, Firefly Tosa is a cozy spot for casual dining and drinks. Owned and operated by sisters Vesna and Marija Madunic, who also own Gracious Catering, Firefly has been an excellent venue to showcase their inventive, modern dishes made with only the freshest, high-quality ingredients.

Firefly has been open under that name since 2007. Two intimate dining rooms at the front of are perfect for small groups or family dinners, and the larger Skylight room at the back is warm and inviting for a laidback dinner. Another option is drinks at the bar for any size group with comfortable high-top tables and semi-private nooks, including a posh fireplace lounge off to one side. The noise level is kept under control with strategically placed lux draperies. On a recent visit, the staff was friendly and attentive, the atmosphere was relaxed, and the food was delightful.

Begin your meal with something from the bar bites small plate menu like the crispy garlic fries ($8), beautiful hand cut fries topped with lots of fresh garlic, parmesan, and flavorful gremolata, served with a tasty aioli and ketchup. Or choose the crazy delicious bacon wrapped rumaki ($12), tender dates filled with creamy Boursin cheese and wrapped with fantastic peppered bacon. Another excellent choice, the goat cheese croquettes ($12), are lightly breaded and perfectly fried balls of goat cheese drizzled with a phenomenal black pepper truffle honey sauce.

Reasonable Prices

The dinner menu is concise and reasonably priced with solid, if a bit limited, offerings. Standouts include the sweet and spicy Firefly’s sticky chicken ($24), fried chicken perfection with a buffalo caramel glaze, served with a chive buttermilk biscuit, mashed potatoes, and a heavenly blue cheese honey sauce. Another standout option is the pork chops ($24), two expertly cooked chops with a lovely parmesan-jalapeno panko crust, served with mashed potatoes and topped off with a zippy garlic-chili lime sauce. The Firefly burger ($15) was also quite good, featuring a special blend of ground short rib and chuck pattie, topped with garlic aioli, white cheddar, delicate deep-fried jalapeno and onion strings and lettuce piled high on a fresh brioche bun, served with fries.

The menu is rounded out with several salads ($7-$14). The brief list of desserts is worth saving room for, especially the apple blackberry tart ($10) served with a silky crème anglaise and rich bourbon caramel.

There’s no shortage of libations available at Firefly, with a primary focus on cocktails. Seasonal cocktails are always fun to sample. The ginger bee’s knees ($12) will warm you up from the inside, and the brandy cardigan ($12) is full of cinnamon-y goodness. Year round, fans of the Wisconsin staple brandy old fashioned, will enjoy the Firefly black cherry old fashioned ($12), or go with the Milwaukee mule ($10), served in a proper copper cup.

