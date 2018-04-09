Five Taverns that Embody the Unique Charm of Milwaukee Corner Bars

Nobody gets rich running a corner bar, which may be why so many have closed over the last decade. Yet while the more development-prone parts of the city clear room for ax-throwing bars, mini-golf bars, breweries, distilleries and other novelties, none of those establishments offer anywhere near the comfort or the bang for your buck of a family owned corner tap, where the patrons are chatty, the beer is domestic and the prices are low enough that anybody can afford to buy a round. Like any emblem of Milwaukee’s working-class heritage, it’s easy to over-romanticize them, but they really are part of the connective tissue of the city. You’ll get a better sense of the neighborhood and its residents than you will at any craft cocktail lounge.

As a general rule, the best corner bar is the one closest to your home, but if you’re looking to make a short trip, here are five destination taverns that make even first-timers feel right at home.

2000 E. Cora Ave. 414-481-7742

Holidays are always a big deal at Gordie’s. Every Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, this low-key St. Francis bar plasters its walls with boxes of the kind of drug-store decorations that you likely remember from your childhood. Even during less festive times of the year, though, it’s an extraordinarily inviting place. The square-shaped bar encourages bar-wide conversations, and the drinks are so cheap that regulars don’t think twice when buying the entire bar rounds of small tap beers or shots of blackberry brandy, a house favorite.

2578 N. Dousman St. 414-372-4559

Don’t let the fact you have to get buzzed in put you off: This Riverwest corner tap is much more inviting than it looks from the outside, with upbeat bartenders and gregarious regulars who always welcome newcomers. There’s usually a pair of beagles that’ll be eager to meet you, too. Once you’re done petting the dogs, head over to the jukebox, which is stacked not only with the expected oldies and classic-rock favorites, but also decade’s worth of funk, soul and R&B jams that the bartenders are all too happy to crank up. It’s not hard to start a party at this place, even in the middle of the afternoon.

2222 E. Saint Francis Ave. 414-744-2466

Yes, that’s carpeting on the floor, and no, that’s never ideal for a bar. But along with the wood paneling and back-supporting bar stools, that carpeting gives this St. Francis bar (that makes the most of its trackside location) an extra comfy, rec-room feel, and softens the acoustics a bit for patrons who hate yelling over bar clatter. Even at its busiest, this is a relaxing place to grab a High Life.

4532 W. Burleigh St. 414-449-5277

Nestled on a busy stretch of Burleigh just a few blocks from Sherman Park, Waz’s Pub can get lively on nights and weekends, but it also does steady business throughout the day thanks to a food menu including catfish, pork chop sandwiches and macaroni and cheese, as well as heaping breakfast platters. In warmer months patrons lounge on a cozy, secluded patio in the back. Like every bar on this list, it does especially brisk business during Packers games.

Valley Inn

4000 W. Clybourn St. 414-344-1158

The Valley Inn isn’t just the only bar in Piggsville, the smallest and most secluded of all Milwaukee neighborhoods: It’s the only business period. A homey little grill with cushioned bar stools and wood décor, it does brisk business serving burgers and grilled cheeses during the dinner hour, while regulars congregate at the bar to watch Brewers games, including home games broadcast from just across the interstate that walls off this quiet neighborhood.