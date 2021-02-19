Gathering Place Brewing to Host Third Annual Lager & Friends Virtually

Lager & Friends is coming back, again via Zoom, from Gathering Place Brewing Company for the third annual event. The virtual festival will take place Saturday, March 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The virtual festival highlights the skilled brewers and techniques required to make crafted lagers. The theme for this year is Old World Skills-New World Flavor and will focus on the lager brewing traditions of Europe and Wisconsin. Two interactive discussion panels will be held. One conversation with German and Czech brewers, the other with Wisconsin brewers.

“We look forward to this even each year and the ability to shine a light on incredible lager beer and lager brewers,” says Joe Yeado, founder of Gathering Place Brewing. “The virtual format allows us to connect with European brewers and Wisconsin brewers at the same time and I think those conversations will be pretty special.”

Maybe there is a silver lining to the pandemic after all!

Attendees will receive a mixed 12-pack of craft lagers, the Festival Lager Box. The box contains lagers from 11 Wisconsin breweries, plus a collaboration beer made by Bad Weather Brewing in St. Paul, Minn. and Gathering Place Brewing along with a coupon for 20-percent off on beer purchased online or in the taproom. There is also an option for the Lager & Friends Bundle, which includes the 12-pack, digital entry to the festival along with half a pound of Landjaeger sausage from Usinger’s and a 16-ounce Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzel.

Festival Lager Boxes can be picked up from the Gathering Place taproom the week leading up to the festival, March 12 to 19. The brewery is also planning for a Madison-area location for those attendees not from the Milwaukee area, but that will be named at a later date.

The 2021 Lager & Friends lineup includes award-winning Wisconsin breweries like Company Brewing, Earth Rider Brewery, The Fermentorium, Giant Jones Brewing Company, Hacienda Beer Co., Lakefront Brewery, McFleshman’s Brewing Company, Raised Grain Brewing Company, Working Draft Beer Company and Young Blood Beer Co.

For more information and purchasing information for tickets can be found on the Lager & Friends website.