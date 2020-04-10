Gathering Place Brewing to Release Five Beers in Cans

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gathering Place Brewing Company

Gathering Place Brewing (811 E Vienna Ave) has announced it has started packaging five new beers in cans, doubling its canned offerings to ten beers.

Starting Saturday, April 18, the new canned beers will be for sale in the taproom along with fresh batches of Gathering Place's flagship beers, Friendly Debate IPA and Treffpunkt Kolsch.

“These seasonal and one-off beers are some of our best sellers and we’ve considered canning them for a while,” said Joe Yeado, founder of Gathering Place Brewing.

“Our mobile canner recently told us they could package directly from kegs, meaning we can get these beers to our thirsty customers in a safe and responsible manner.”

The five newly canned beers are:

Ryed of the Valkyries (Amber Rye Lager)

Conversation Starter (Italian Style Pale Ale)

Kings Alley (Altbier)

Storm & Stress (German Black Lager)

White Rooster (White Tea Pale Ale)

Customers can purchase these beers online starting Friday, April 17 at 9 a.m. with pick up Saturday, April 18 from 2-6 p.m. Visit Gathering Place Brewing’s online shop to order for pickup or visit the taproom to order beer-to-go.

