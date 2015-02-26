Craft Beers
This Week’s Featured Beer: MobCraft Petrichor
Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more
Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Craft Beers, Fine Fare at Stubby's Pub & Grub
With 53 choice craft beers on tap, Stubby's Pub & Grub (2060 N. Humboldt Ave.) has one of the area's most thoughtful beer lists. There also are big, 750-ml bottles of beer, many from Belgium. The grub is in for some changes next year, as la... more
Dec 23, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Hangover
Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee