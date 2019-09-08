Here Are the Apple Picking Spots in the Milwaukee-Area to Check Out This Year

Photo credit: Jules Kitano
As the calendar turns to September, fall is knocking on the door. School is back in session, there's a little crispness in the air in the evening and the summer festival season is coming to a close.
As much as we love summer in Milwaukee, there's also a lot to look forward to as the temperature becomes more mild. Today, we're focused on just one of those fall activities: you-pick apple orchards.
Here's our first-ever guide to Milwaukee-area you-pick apple orchards:
Apple Holler (Racine County)5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant, Wisconsin 53177
The mother of all apple orchards in the area boasts over 30 varieties. Check the Apple Holler Facebook page for an up-to-date listing of the available varieties. The pricing structure of an outing at Apple Holler is different form most other orchards in the area. Buying a picking bag gets you access to a tractor-drawn tour of the property, a corn maze, a giant slide and more. There's a full service restaurant on site. Apple Holler was name one of the "Top 25 Places to Go Apple Picking Across America" by U.S. News in 2018.
Appleland Farm Market (Ozaukee County)4177 State Road 57, Fredonia, Wisconsin 53021
You-pick apple season opens Sept. 10. Early Mac and Paula Red varieties are available pre-picked in the store. See the Appleland Farm Market Facebook page for currently-available varieties. The store is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday. Appleland's Fall Festival runs the weekend of Sept. 21-22. The event features you-pick Honeycrisp and additional varieties, you-pick pumpkins, wagon rides, activities for kids, live music and more. See the event Facebook page for more information.
Awe's Apple Orchard (Milwaukee County)8081 S 100th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Without a website or managed Facebook page, information about this orchard is a little hard to come by. A Google Business Listing shows their hours as 10 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. It's recommended that you call ahead just to make sure they are open and what varieties might be available for you-pick on any given day.
Barthel Fruit Farm (Ozaukee County)12246 N Farmdale Rd, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
You-pick season opened Sept. 5 this year with Paula Red apples available. The orchard is open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Follow the Barthel Fruit Farm Facebook page for updates on the new varieties that are available. They also have you-pick strawberries and sugar snap peas earlier in the summer.
Elegant Farmer (Waukesha County)1545 Main St, Mukwonago, Wisconsin 53149
The Elegant Farmer's Autumn Harvest Fest runs from Sept. 7 through Oct. 26 and includes a lot more than apple picking. Visitors can take hay rides and pony rides. There is also a pumpkin patch on-site. Visit the orchard's Facebook page for more information on available varieties and the Autumn Harvest Fest event page for more about everything else happening at the orchard.
Harvest Time Orchards (Kenosha County)36116 128th St, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin 53181
Note: Due to several factors, Harvest Time Orchards announced they won't open their orchards for pick-your-own apples in the 2019 season. There are a lot of trees that sustained weather damage.
Apples that are undamaged will be available for purchase in the Red Barn and also used for fresh cider weekly. The Red Barn, Smoke House and Donut Shop are open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday through late October. See the Harvest Time Orchards website for hours and more information.
Jelli's Market (Jefferson County)N5648 S Farmington Rd, Helenville, Wisconsin 53137
The orchard opened for you-pick in late August. Picking is available from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Their farm store is open for the purchase of already picked apples, along with apple cider doughnuts, baked goods and apple cider every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the Jelli's Market Facebook page for up-to-date posts on available varieties each weekend. You-pick apples are $1.65 per lb. or about $16.50 for a peck.
Klee's Out on a Limb Acres (Racine County)4704 7 Mile Rd, Caledonia, Wisconsin 53108
Note: Klee's Out On A Limb Acres announced on Facebook in late Aug. that no apple varieties will be available for you-pick this year.
Nieman Orchards (Ozaukee County)9932 Pioneer Rd, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
You-pick is scheduled to open Sept. 14, but check the Nieman Orchards Facebook page for up-to-date information. The orchard store is currently open every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with 10 varieties of already picked apples available for purchase.
Old Homestead Orchard (Racine County)7814 Raynor Ave, Franksville, Wisconsin 53126
The you-pick orchard and store is open 12-5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Old Homestead Orchard is closed Monday through Wednesday. Check the The Orchard Store at Old Homestead Facebook page for the varieties that are available for picking. They accept cash only. The store also sells apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and other bakery items.
Peck & Bushel Fruit Company (Washington County)5454 CR-Q, Colgate, Wisconsin 53017
Peck & Bushel is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. What sets this orchard apart from the others in the area is that it is certified organic. Check the Peck & Bushel Facebook page for available varieties. The store sells apple cider doughnuts, fresh pressed cider, additional bakery items and more.
Pieper's Fruit Farm (Dodge County)W2423 Hwy 49, Brownsville, Wisconsin 53006
Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily with weekend wagon rides starting Sept. 14. Check their Facebook page for available varieties. Early season varieties include Zestar, Early Mac and Paula Red. Along with apples and fresh apple cider, they also sell bakery items on the weekends, including apple cider doughnuts. Pick your own typically runs until mid to late October. A pre-picked bushel costs $52. A 10 lb. bag (about a peck) costs $15.
Rim's Edge Orchard (Washington County)w220n10540 Amy Belle Rd, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022
You-pick is open Friday through Sunday, Sept. through Oct. with any changes posted to the Rim's Edge Orchard Facebook page. Apple cider doughnuts are available on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Apple Barn Orchard and Winery (Walworth County)W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn, Wisconsin 53121
You-pick will open later in Sept. Check the Apple Barn Orchard Facebook page to confirm if they have opened their you-pick varieties. Paula Reds and Zestars are available for purchase, already picked in the store. The store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.
