Remembering Joe Bartolotta

The news traveled fast across Milwaukee: Joe Bartolotta had died. I overheard the news while at work, being said casually, by someone who knows of his restaurants. Of course, everyone in town knew of his restaurants.

The magnitude of that news brought everything to a slow motion stop. Joe Bartolotta. Having worked more than 40 years in Milwaukee’s food and beverage industry, I understand how completely and incredibly he influenced the people, places, businesses and neighborhoods of this city. He provided countless jobs and opportunities for so many people and their families. His restaurants raised the standards for quality of food, wine, spirits and service and helped inspire the wave of new restaurants that have opened in our city.

His restaurants are beloved: Harbor House, Lake Park Bistro, Bacchus, Ristorante Bartolotta, to name just a few, are the places where we have celebrated so many birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and friendships. Those memories exist in part because of him. He and his staff hosted countless events, bringing people from all over the world to share their love of food, friends and wine.

With gratitude, let’s all raise a glass to Joe, who will be dearly missed and who has given so much to so many.