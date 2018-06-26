Irresistibly Vegan (With a Touch of Turmeric)

The Middle East is no stranger to vegetarian and vegan fare. Among the poor, meat was often reserved for special occasions, and some religions maintain fasting rules mandating days and weeks with no animal products. Tahini & Turmeric: 101 Middle Eastern Classics Made Irresistibly Vegan, gathers more than 100 traditional vegan dishes from the region with creative twists from its Lebanese-Jewish authors. Vicky Cohen and Ruth Fox travel from breakfast through dessert with many stops along the way. The bold colors of their dishes as photographed are candy for the eye and the imagination. Tahini & Turmeric includes many handy tips, including how to peel a pomegranate.