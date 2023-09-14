Learn Foodie, Farming and Homesteading Hacks at the Mother Earth News Fair

× Expand Mother Earth News Fair logo

These days, it’s rare not to know someone who engages in sustainable lifestyle habits such as gardening, canning, scratch cooking/baking, composting or upcycling. Urban homesteaders looking to expand natural living skills can learn more at the upcoming Mother Earth News Fair, Sept. 16 and 17 at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, 3000 County Hwy. PV, West Bend.

The Mother Earth News Fair, established in 2010 and produced by Mother Earth News magazine, will feature nearly 80 expert-led workshops on topics including canning, small-space gardening, herbalism, beekeeping, livestock care and off-grid energy. There will be hands-on learning opportunities, a 45,000-square-foot marketplace and family-friendly activities.

Featured speakers include Dr. Jan Pol, of Nat Geo WILD’s “The Incredible Dr. Pol.” Pol will present information on preventative livestock care and general animal care, and will offering book signings. Sarah Thrush, of TikTok’s Sarah Plain & Tall channel, will offer demonstrations on pressure canning.

Each year, the Mother Earth News Fair is held in four different locations throughout the country. It was last held in West Bend in 2016.

“Our goal is to offer something for everyone—whether you’re interested in planting a garden for your home in the city, or if you have been living off the grid for decades, we believe this year’s offering of expert presenters, exhibits and workshops will appeal to those young and old, experts and beginners,” said Josh Wilder, Mother Earth News Director of Events & Video, in a press release.

Let’s Talk Tomatoes

Workshops also include hands-on demonstrations on urban gardening and small space fall gardening, led by Karena Poke, an eco-entrepreneur, garden educator and founder of Lettuce Live. In 2021, Poke formed the Black Growers Association to advance the efforts of Black and Brown growers in the farm-to-table realm.

Artisan cheesemaker Kate Johnson, founder and lead instructor at The Art of Cheese cheesemaking school, will lead Cheesemaking 101 workshops on the Real Food Stage. Local food enthusiasts might also enjoy the Let’s Talk Tomatoes, Introduction to Maple Syrup Production, or In the Kitchen with Oyster Mushrooms presentations.

Other presentations will cover caring for backyard chickens, beekeeping, regenerative practices for home gardens, D.I.Y market gardening, homemade teas, agrotourism and permaculture market gardening. Want to build a wood-fired pizza oven? “Uncle Mud” will show you how to construct an economical version of a costly Italian pizza oven with sandy clay soil, straw and old bricks.

Attendees can also learn how to save money by implementing off-grid living tips and making their own body care products. For those thinking about leaving city life for the green hills of Wisconsin’s rural landscape, there’s even a presentation about transitioning from a city to a country lifestyle.

General admission for single day access is $20; multi-day passes and discounts are also available. Additional hands-on tickets are required for certain workshops. For more information, a full schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit motherearthnewsfair.com.