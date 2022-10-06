LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge

× Expand Photo: LedgeStone Vineyards LedgeStone Vineyards LedgeStone Vineyards

Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.

The escarpment runs east–west through New York, the Canadian province of Ontario, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. The escarpment drop-off in Wisconsin creates a unique growing climate conducive for crops such as grapes.

Katrina and Adam Magnuson, who purchased LedgeStone Vineyards in 2017, currently farm vines on eight of their 15 acres. They grow Marquette, Frontenac and Sabrevois, developed by the University of Minnesota’s cold hardy grape breeding program. They also obtain grapes from West Coast growers to make varietals such as cabernet sauvignon and malbec.

Adam, a native of Green Bay, and Katrina, from Cleveland, met while studying abroad in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. The couple later lived in Denver and co-owned Wine & Whey, a small winery and home wine making center in downtown Denver. They sold Wine & Whey in 2016 and continued their winemaking journey throughout the U.S., New Zealand and western Australia.

“This is an industry where you’ll never learn it all,” Katrina observes. “You’re always learning, seeking better ways to make wine, present it or even how to drink it. We decided to go out of our comfort zone and learn more.”

Meanwhile, Adam’s dad had been trying to get the couple to move back home, Katrina says. To entice them further, he mentioned how there was a winery for sale in Wisconsin.

Putting Wisconsin Wine on the Map

The Magnusons purchased LedgeStone Vineyards in 2017. “We had a vision,” Katrina says. “We both love music and when we saw grounds, we immediately envisioned concerts. In Australia, wineries are like playgrounds and part of peoples’ lifestyles. We wanted to capture that.”

Katrina credits LedgeStone’s previous owner with his selection of the property and planting the red wine grapes Frontenac, Marquette—one of the best known cold hardy hybrids—and Sabrevois. Katrina says they plan to replace some Sabrevois vines with white varietals Frontenac Blanc and La Crescent, the latter one of Katrina and Adam’s favorite hybrids.

When the decision came to purchase a Wisconsin winery, Katrina says they anticipated leaning heavily on West Coast fruit, which they do because of the volume available. “But when we started making wine from hybrids, they’re so expressive and demand your attention.”

Customer favorites like Marquette are made semi-sweet, but Katrina heavily emphasizes the “semi,” noting they are they’re off-dry and food friendly. “We’re also most proud of the Frontenac that we grow here on the property. It’s a versatile grape and we have fun playing with different styes.”

Adding A Brewery

Gnarly Cedar Brewing, named after the oldest tree in Wisconsin, located near the Magnuson’s property, was a natural progression. “People come for wine, but there’s always a friend or a husband that is more after beer,” Katrina says. While growing up, Adam and his dad brewed beer together.

Brewing operations were recently upgraded to a seven-barrel system to offer a balance of easy drinking brews like pilsner and amber, or fun ones brewed with grapes. There’s a milk stout, and milkshake IPAs like the refreshingly tart Lemon in My Pocket. Adam is the head brewer and has developed styles such as Farmers’ Marq Saison, made with Marquette grapes, and an IPA made with Frontenac Blanc.

Katrina promotes a “trust me” attitude in the tasting room, encouraging customers to push their limits. They’ve also added a kitchen and a food menu to offer a countryside spot to enjoy dinner. Each Saturday in October features outdoor music. After the Thanksgiving holiday, look for the Music in the Cellar series, along with winter activities, wine and beer dinners and tastings.

Most LedgeStone wines are available at the tasting room, as well as select boutique shops throughout Green Bay and Appleton. Wines can also be shipped throughout Wisconsin.

For more information, visit ledgestonevineyards.xyz.