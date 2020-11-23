Lost Valley Cider Co. Transitions to Indoor ‘Lost Alley Cider Annex’ for Winter

× Expand Courtesy of Chandra Rudolph The nearly-finished Lost Alley Cider Annex bar area inside the Brix Apartment Lofts building.

With cold weather on the way, Lost Valley Cider Co. will be transitioning to a temporary pop-up bar, they’re calling Lost Alley Cider Annex. Located just to the west of the current bar inside the Brix Apartment Lofts building (408 W. Florida St.), the pop-up will serve Lost Valley’s vast array of ciders in an open, heated space for up to 50 people.

The space will be set up to emulate the feel of an outdoor alley, hence the name, and will feature mural art in the tall, open space. The bar will feature six draft lines, upwards of 40 cans and bottles of cider, hot cider cocktails and a small selection of beer.

The bar will open on Black Friday, November 27, and will serve as the main bar space for Lost Valley’s business until the end of April. Mask up and head to Walker’s Point to enjoy a beverage or call ahead and pick up a growler to-go to enjoy in the comfort of home.