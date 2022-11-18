Make Voyager Your Corner Spot

Photo by Sandy Reitman Voyager Voyager

As someone who has moved in and out of many different apartments and neighborhoods, I’m always on the search for my own version of Cheers. Voyager is anything but a watering hole in Boston—rather it’s a quick trip to the French and Italian countryside for excellent wines, specialty provisions, and great company located in Bay View.

Its 422 E Lincoln Ave location puts you right at the five corners that welcomes people to Bay View coming from the north. It’s perfectly nestled around local hot spots and walking distance from most residents in the neighborhood. For me, it’s a little further than a corner spot but nevertheless, it is where people know my name.

I’m a patron who very often explores cities solo and I’m also quite chatty. Add a couple glasses of wine and I always find myself meeting the most interesting people at Voyager. Owner Jordan Burich and his staff are some of the nicest guys I’ve met since moving back to Milwaukee. You can tell there’s a lot of thought and heart put into every detail of this wine bar/store/gathering place. I came out of the bathroom with some random idea to share and Jordan said, “You know, a lot of people come out of those bathrooms with ideas.” And he’s right! Your eyes stare at old maps of European countries which make you think of a voyage you’ve made in the past or a dream trip you want to take someday in the future.

My usual gripe with wine bars is that often there isn’t a lot of food to help soak up what you’re drinking. At Voyager, there’s always a plentiful hand-selected assortment of cheese, meats, olives, tapenade and crackers. Some nights they feature seasonal oysters, and every once in a while, there are ticketed dinner events for something special. If you’re more of a cocktail person, they can do that for you too.

While the flavors are rich, you don’t have to break the bank to get a great glass of wine. And they’ve got a whole wall of bottles ranging in prices if you’re in need of a party favor or want to restock your home collection.

In the summertime, it’s one of the best spots to sit outside on a warm day to people-watch. I’ve not only made friends at Voyager but Voyager is now a friend of mine. Make the voyage whether it’s your maiden or you’re a regular like me.