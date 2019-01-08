Meet Smokin' Ts' Versatile Sauce

Thomas Hochheim of Smokin’ Ts had always enjoyed good food. Born and raised in Germany, he was influenced by his family of restaurateurs and chefs. His grandparents owned a restaurant and hotel in Germany, his father was in the restaurant business and his mother was a chef. When Hochheim was 13, his family left Germany and spent time in the Caribbean before settling in Florida.

Following in his family’s footsteps, Hochheim also began working in restaurants.

While managing a French classical restaurant in the Sunshine State, Hochheim was inspired by one of their appetizers, made with smoked shrimp, scallops and tomatoes.

Inspired by how smoke added such a satisfying, earthy-rich flavor to foods, he got the idea for Smokin’ Ts and created the sauce that would later become his full-time business.

Hochheim moved to Delafield, Wis., 15 years ago to work at his brother-in-law’s restaurant, Kurt’s Steakhouse; meanwhile, his smoky sauce was quickly becoming a hit with family and friends. He eventually met the owners of a pickling business in Waukesha County, and they guided him toward state food licensing requirements and how to find a commercial kitchen. Hochheim and his wife, Jeannie, obtained food licensing at the end of 2014 and started producing and selling Smokin’ Ts sauce in 2015.

Although Smokin’ Ts is typically found in the barbecue sauce section of retail outlets, it’s more versatile than just for slathering on a rack or ribs or a slab of tofu. The complex flavor profile also makes it a fine dressing or marinade. “I don’t use liquid or artificial smoke,” Hochheim said proudly. “I actually smoke my tomatoes and onions in a smoker and process them into sauce afterwards. That’s the difference.”

Hochheim said he also uses clean, simple ingredients and no preservatives, although he still gets questions about xanthan gum, which he said is a natural thickener derived from the sugars of corn. The two flavors, Original or With a Kick, are available in two sizes—12-ounce bottles and two-ounce sample/travel size jars. With a Kick has added habanero, and that kick comes in about 10 seconds later at the back of the throat. Hochheim emphasized that it’s not a hot sauce, but “perfectly spicy.”

Smokin’ Ts is also gluten-free certified and vegan. “That’s a whole other demographic of customers. People usually don’t start out vegan, so they might miss the meat flavor, and the smoke really emulates that meaty flavor.”

As a salad dressing, Hochheim said Smokin’ Ts particularly goes well on salads topped with seafood, grilled chicken or pork. It can be mixed with cream cheese to make a dip, it can add a smoky taste component to a Bloody Mary or enhance the flavor of “anything in a crockpot,” Hochheim said. “Everyone has a little different way of using it, some people like to put it on eggs or in a breakfast burrito, or they use it in a deviled egg recipe to bring out the flavor.”

Smokin’ Ts has won or placed in competitions, including the International Flavor Awards in Sun Prairie and the Wisconsin State Fair’s Eats & Treats competition. Hochheim sells Smokin’ Ts at several farmers markets, including the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market and Milaeger’s Great Lakes Winter Farmers Market, as well as butcher shops, grocery stores, bakeries and locally owned shops in Southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

