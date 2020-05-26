Milwaukee Farmers Market Guide 2020

One of the many positive changes in the Milwaukee area over the past quarter century has been the proliferation of farmers markets. The outdoor events have become weekly rendezvous for people seeking fresh food and a walk in the summer sun.

This year, as with everything else, the pandemic has caused uncertainty. Some farmers markets have been cancelled and many decided to push back their planned opening dates.

Check ahead before going. Please send any updates and information on other farmers markets open this summer to editor@shepex.com. We will update our Farmers Market Guide as needed.

Brady Street Sunday Funday Art & Farmers Market 2nd and 4th Sundays each month from June 28 through September. Time: noon-4 p.m. Location: N. Arlington Place and Brady Street Website Brookfield Farmers Market Saturdays Time: 7:30 a.m.-noon Location: Brookfield Central H.S. North Parking Lot Website Brown Deer Farmers Market Wednesdays, June 17 through October 30 Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Location: 9078 N. Green Bay Road Burlington Farmers Market Thursdays, May 28 through October Time: 3-7 p.m. Location: Corner of Washington and Pine Streets Website Phone: 262-210-6360 Butler Farmers Market Mondays, June through October 31st Time: noon-6 p.m. Location: 12700 W. Hampton Ave. Website Cathedral Square Market Saturdays, August through October Time: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Location: Cathedral Square Park Website Phone: 414-271-1416 Delafield Farmers Market Saturdays through October 24 Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Location: Main Street & Dopkins Street One Block West of Hwy C in Downtown Delafield Website Germantown Farmers Market Saturdays through October 24 Time: 8 a.m.-noon Location: Germantown Village Hall, N112 W17001 Mequon Road Website Phone: 262-250-4710 Enderis Park Farmers Market Sundays starting June 21 through September 20 Time: 9 a.m.- noon Location: Enderis Park Website Fondy Farmers Market Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon through June 20 Saturdays 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays-Tuesdays-Thursdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 27-November 1 Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m., November 7-21 Location: 2200 W Fond du Lac Ave Website Phone: 414-933-8121 Fox Point Farmers Market Saturdays, June 20 through October 24 Time: 8 a.m.-noon (except the July 4) Location: North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd. Website Phone: 414-352-0555 Grafton Farmers Market Thursdays starting July 9 through September 24 Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Veteran’s Park Website Phone: 262-377-1650 Greendale Downtown Market Saturdays, June 20 through October 3 Time: 8 a.m.-noon Location: Village Center, 5602 Broad Street Website Phone: 414-423-2790 Greenfield Farmers Market Sundays starting June 7 through October 31 Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Location: Konkel Park 5151 W. Layton Avenue Website Phone: 414-329-5275 Hartung Park Farmers Market Wednesdays, June 24 through September 30 Time: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Location: Hartung Park, Wauwatosa Website Jackson Park Farmers Market Thursdays, June 25 through September 24 Time: 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Location: Jackson Park Website Phone: 414-687-0938 Menomonee Falls Farmers Market Wednesdays, June 10 through October Time: 2-6 p.m. Location: Menomonee falls village Tennis parking lot Website Phone: 262-251-8797 Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market Indoor market Sundays year round Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: 4838 Douglas Avenue, Racine Website Phone: 262-639-2040 New Berlin Farmers Market Saturdays through October 31 Time: 8 a.m.-noon Location: New Berlin City Center 14044 W. National Ave. Website: Phone: 262-786-5280 Oak Creek Farmers Market Saturdays starting June 6 through October 24 (except July 4) Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Location: Drexel Town Square, Oak Creek Website Oconomowoc Farmers Market Saturdays through October 31 Time: 8 a.m.-noon Location: 155 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc Website Riverwest Gardeners Market Sundays starting June 7 through October 27 (Closed June 14 for Locust Street Festival) Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Location: 821 E. Locust Street Website Shorewood Farmers Market Sundays, mid-June through October Time: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Location: Lake Bluff Elementary School, 1600 E. Lake Bluff Boulevard Website South Milwaukee Downtown Market Thursdays, May 28 through October 8 Time: 3-7 p.m. Location: 11th & Milwaukee Avenues, South Milwaukee Website Phone: 414-499-1568 South Shore Farmers Market Saturdays, June 20 through October 24 Time: 8 a.m.-noon Location: South Shore Park Website Thiensville Village Farmers Market Tuesdays, June 23 through October 13 Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Location: Thiensville Village Park Website Tosa Farmers Market Saturdays, May 30 through October 17 (Closed July 4) Time: 8 a.m.-noon Location: 7720 W. Harwood Avenue Waukesha Farmers Market Saturdays, through October 31, 2020 Time: 8 a.m.-noon Location: 125 W. St Paul Avenue, Waukesha, Website West Allis Farmers Market Tuesdays/Thursdays and Saturdays through October Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays noon-6 p.m. (11 a.m.-noon for seniors and vulnerable shoppers) Saturdays 1-6 p.m. Location: 6501 W National Ave Westown Farmers Market Wednesdays, June 3 through October 7 Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Zeidler Union Square Website Whitefish Bay Farmers Market Saturdays Time 8 a.m.-noon Location: 325 E. Silver Spring Drive Website