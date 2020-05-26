Milwaukee Farmers Market Guide 2020

One of the many positive changes in the Milwaukee area over the past quarter century has been the proliferation of farmers markets. The outdoor events have become weekly rendezvous for people seeking fresh food and a walk in the summer sun.

This year, as with everything else, the pandemic has caused uncertainty. Some farmers markets have been cancelled and many decided to push back their planned opening dates.

Check ahead before going. Please send any updates and information on other farmers markets open this summer to editor@shepex.com. We will update our Farmers Market Guide as needed.


Brady Street Sunday Funday Art & Farmers Market
2nd and 4th Sundays each month from June 28 through September. 
Time: noon-4 p.m. 
Location: N. Arlington Place and Brady Street 
Website

Brookfield Farmers Market
Saturdays 
Time: 7:30 a.m.-noon 
Location: Brookfield Central H.S. North Parking Lot 
Website

Brown Deer Farmers Market  
Wednesdays, June 17 through October 30 
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
Location: 9078 N. Green Bay Road

Burlington Farmers Market 
Thursdays, May 28 through October 
Time: 3-7 p.m.
Location: Corner of Washington and Pine Streets
Website
Phone: 262-210-6360 

Butler Farmers Market
Mondays, June through October 31st 
Time: noon-6 p.m.
Location: 12700 W. Hampton Ave. 
Website

Cathedral Square Market
Saturdays, August through October 
Time: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 
Location: Cathedral Square Park 
Website
Phone: 414-271-1416 

Delafield Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 24 
Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 
Location: Main Street & Dopkins Street One Block West of Hwy C in Downtown Delafield 
Website

Germantown Farmers Market 
Saturdays through October 24 
Time: 8 a.m.-noon 
Location: Germantown Village Hall, N112 W17001 Mequon Road
Website
Phone: 262-250-4710 

Enderis Park Farmers Market  
Sundays starting June 21 through September 20 
Time: 9 a.m.- noon 
Location: Enderis Park 
Website

Fondy Farmers Market  
Saturdays 9 a.m.-noon through June 20
Saturdays 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays-Tuesdays-Thursdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 27-November 1
Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m., November 7-21
Location: 2200 W Fond du Lac Ave
Website
Phone: 414-933-8121

Fox Point Farmers Market 
Saturdays, June 20 through October 24 
Time: 8 a.m.-noon (except the July 4) 
Location: North Shore Congregational Church 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd.
Website
Phone: 414-352-0555

Grafton Farmers Market 
Thursdays starting July 9 through September 24 
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 
Location: Veteran’s Park 
Website
Phone: 262-377-1650

Greendale Downtown Market
Saturdays, June 20 through October 3 
Time: 8 a.m.-noon 
Location: Village Center, 5602 Broad Street
Website
Phone: 414-423-2790 

Greenfield Farmers Market
Sundays starting June 7 through October 31 
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
Location: Konkel Park 5151 W. Layton Avenue
Website
Phone: 414-329-5275 

Hartung Park Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 24 through September 30 
Time: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. 
Location: Hartung Park, Wauwatosa
Website

Jackson Park Farmers Market
Thursdays, June 25 through September 24 
Time: 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. 
Location: Jackson Park 
Website
Phone: 414-687-0938 

Menomonee Falls Farmers Market 
Wednesdays, June 10 through October
Time: 2-6 p.m. 
Location: Menomonee falls village Tennis parking lot 
Website
Phone: 262-251-8797

Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market
Indoor market Sundays year round
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 
Location: 4838 Douglas Avenue, Racine
Website
Phone: 262-639-2040 

New Berlin Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 31 
Time: 8 a.m.-noon 
Location: New Berlin City Center 14044 W. National Ave. 
Website:
Phone: 262-786-5280

Oak Creek Farmers Market  
Saturdays starting June 6 through October 24 (except July 4)
Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Drexel Town Square, Oak Creek 
Website

Oconomowoc Farmers Market 
Saturdays through October 31 
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: 155 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc 
Website

Riverwest Gardeners Market
Sundays starting June 7 through October 27 (Closed June 14 for Locust Street Festival)
Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: 821 E. Locust Street 
Website 

Shorewood Farmers Market
Sundays, mid-June through October 
Time: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 
Location: Lake Bluff Elementary School, 1600 E. Lake Bluff Boulevard
Website

South Milwaukee Downtown Market 
Thursdays, May 28 through October 8 
Time: 3-7 p.m. 
Location: 11th & Milwaukee Avenues, South Milwaukee 
Website
Phone: 414-499-1568 

South Shore Farmers Market  
Saturdays, June 20 through October 24 
Time: 8 a.m.-noon 
Location: South Shore Park 
Website

Thiensville Village Farmers Market
Tuesdays, June 23 through October 13 
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 
Location: Thiensville Village Park 
Website

Tosa Farmers Market  
Saturdays, May 30 through October 17 (Closed July 4)
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: 7720 W. Harwood Avenue 

Waukesha Farmers Market  
Saturdays, through October 31, 2020 
Time: 8 a.m.-noon 
Location: 125 W. St Paul Avenue, Waukesha,
Website

West Allis Farmers Market
Tuesdays/Thursdays and Saturdays through October
Time: Tuesdays and Thursdays noon-6 p.m. (11 a.m.-noon for seniors and vulnerable shoppers)
Saturdays 1-6 p.m.
Location: 6501 W National Ave

Westown Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 3 through October 7 
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 
Location: Zeidler Union Square 
Website

Whitefish Bay Farmers Market
Saturdays
Time 8 a.m.-noon 
Location: 325 E. Silver Spring Drive
Website

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE