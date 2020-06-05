Milwaukee's Beer Garden Guide 2020

There’s nothing Wisconsinites love more than beer, and Milwaukee will once again give the people what they want. Beer gardens across the area are beginning to open in parks, bars, and restaurants. 

Although some beer gardens are expected to proceed as planned, the global pandemic has caused many beer gardens to be cancelled or postponed until further notice from CDC guidelines.

With that being said, be sure to check ahead before going to these beer gardens. Please send any updates and information on other beer gardens open this summer to editor@shepex.com. We will update our Beer Garden Guide as needed.


Bavarian Bierhaus 
Every Thursday through Sunday, through Labor Day
Time: 4-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays
Location: 700 W. Lexington Blvd.
Website

Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park
Every Thursday, June 4 through the Thursday before Labor Day
Time: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Location: 9100 S. 76th St.
Website

Hubbard Park Beer Garden 
Mondays through Sundays
Time: 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekends
Location: 3565 N. Morris Blvd.
Website

The Landing at Hoyt Park
Wednesday through Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekends
Location: 1800 N. Swan Blvd.
Website