Milwaukee's Beer Garden Guide 2020

There’s nothing Wisconsinites love more than beer, and Milwaukee will once again give the people what they want. Beer gardens across the area are beginning to open in parks, bars, and restaurants.

Although some beer gardens are expected to proceed as planned, the global pandemic has caused many beer gardens to be cancelled or postponed until further notice from CDC guidelines.

With that being said, be sure to check ahead before going to these beer gardens. Please send any updates and information on other beer gardens open this summer to editor@shepex.com. We will update our Beer Garden Guide as needed.

Bavarian Bierhaus Every Thursday through Sunday, through Labor Day Time: 4-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturdays; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays Location: 700 W. Lexington Blvd. Website Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park Every Thursday, June 4 through the Thursday before Labor Day Time: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Location: 9100 S. 76th St. Website Hubbard Park Beer Garden Mondays through Sundays Time: 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekends Location: 3565 N. Morris Blvd. Website The Landing at Hoyt Park Wednesday through Sunday Time: 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekends Location: 1800 N. Swan Blvd. Website