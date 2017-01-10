Beer Garden
What’s Next for the Mitchell Park Domes?
“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
2016 Traveling Beer Garden Schedule Released
It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer inhand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling BeerGarden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmerplace.With two cons.. more
Jan 29, 2016 8:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Oktoberfest in Plymouth
If youenjoy Oktoberfest in Milwaukee, then make sure to hit up Plymouth’s 11thAnnual Oktoberfest to enjoy delicious Spanferkel, German potato salad,German chocolate cake and apple strudel as well as domestic and German beer atthe Biergarten. M.. more
Sep 19, 2014 10:04 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Land Stewardship: The Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation celebrated its 40-year history with a gala fundraiser at the Chalet at Little Switzerland. The organization has purchased or conserved more
Jul 9, 2014 2:03 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Shorewood's Hubbard Park Beer Garden Opens Tuesday
It's been a banner summer for free beer. Following the Estabrook Park Beer Garden's ceremonial tapping last week, Shorewood’s Hubbard Park Beer Garden will opentomorrow with a party featuring free beer until it runs out. Located betweenthe Hubba.. more
Jun 23, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
The Estabrook Park Beer Garden Welcomes Summer with a Keg Tapping and Free Beer
While Bay View patiently waits to see when—and if—its own beer garden will open in Humboldt Park, Estabrook Park’s beer garden is open for business. Next week on Thursday, June 19, Estabrook’s garden will celebrate the start of its busiest season .. more
Jun 12, 2014 4:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden Debuts this Week in Whitnall Park
Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Bay View's Humboldt Park Beer Garden Hits Delays
Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more
May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Bay View's Humboldt Park Could Get a Beer Garden This Spring
With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more
Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
A Beer Garden Could Be Coming to Greendale's Scout Lake Park
The Estabrook Park beer garden may soon have some company. The Milwaukee County Parks Department and County Executive Chris Abele are looking to build on the popularity of Estabrook's beer garden with an additional beer garden in Scout Lake Park i.. more
Jan 16, 2014 7:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Roll Out the Barrel!
The influence of Milwaukee’s German roots has inspired the creation of another biergarten. After Estabrook Park’s beer garden experienced resounding success more
Jul 2, 2013 10:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Local Music Wrap-Up: Dylan Thomas, So So Radio, Packers, Packers, Packers
Milwaukee producer Dylan Thomas returned from a short hiatus this week to release a new beat tape, Stevie's Soul Sounds, a chilled-out but hard-grooving instrumental pastiche in the spirit of J. Dilla's signature works and Madlib's Yesterday's New.. more
Jan 14, 2011 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Spanish Flair: Red, white and black decor and dozens of candelabras at the Wisconsin Club set the tone for “A Taste of Spain,” a benefit for the Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art. Coconut flan, gazpacho shooters, tapas, Spanish wines an... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Wild Space Dance Creates ‘Happiness’
Speaking of Happiness, a rich, new, full-length dance by Wild Space Dance Company, provides further evidence (if any were needed) of the great strength of the collective process of performance-making. Holding to high standards, the team of ... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Henry Rollins: Marathon Man
Henry Rollins first hit the road with seminal punk rock band Black Flag in the early ’80s, an experience he details in his memoir, Get in the Van. He gained a new audience in the ’90s with the Rollins Band, and has since toured for spoken-w... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature 4 Comments
Passion Pit
Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos has one of those voices that’s so bad it’s good, a shrill and excitable, high-pitched whine. Everything about Passion Pit’s sound is this unstable and enthused. The group’s 2009 album Manner more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Bazan, More Conflicted Than Ever
David Bazan's creative life appears to be marked by contradiction, either by design or outside perception.Congratulate Bazan on his full-length solo debut, Curse Your Branches, which cracked Billboard's Top 200 album chart, and he shrugs it... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Polish Center of Wisconsin’s Authentic Fish Fry
Along with brewing delicious beers, crafting exquisite cheeses and growing most of America’s ginseng, there is yet another thing the great state of Wisconsin knows how to do right: the Friday fish fry. In terms of scale and devotion, no oth... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Cinematic Titanic’s Bad Movie Tour
Citing a disinterest in performing in front of the camera, in 1993 Joel Hodgson stepped down from the show he created, “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” His explanation seemed feasible. The soft-spoken comedian always came across as a bit too... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Downtown Beer Garden
While manyrestaurants are going out of business, some are just being revamped.Chef/owner John Chitko converted his high-end restaurant Yaffa in,Dining Out more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Preview