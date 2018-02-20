Author Shares His 'Noodle Soup' Obsession

Noodle soup comes in cans, right? Maybe the off-road food adventurer will dump a packet of instant Ramen into a pot of boiling water? In Noodle Soup: Recipes, Techniques, Obsession, Ken Albala travels farther into the culinary unknown with handmade noodles in scratch-made soup. Albala, a professor of “food studies” at the University of the Pacific, admits to an “obsession with noodle soup” and even if his readers can’t be convinced to share his devotion, they will pick up some good ideas for relatively simple, warm and strangely comforting meals. The author also prepares some culinary philosophy, starting with defining terms: What’s a noodle, anyway? Most readers will turn to Noodle Soup for the recipes, involving numerous forms of noodles and a pan-global assortment ranging from Italian minestrone to Chinese hot and sour sweet potato soup.

