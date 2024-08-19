North Shore Bank's Southside Dining Week Returns with Exciting New Features

× Expand Photo Courtesy of North Shore Bank Zocalo Food Truck Park

North Shore Bank has announced the return of its annual Southside Dining Week, a celebration of diverse international cuisine in Milwaukee’s southside neighborhoods. Now in its fourth year, the event will take place from Sept. 28-Oct. 5, offering food lovers the opportunity to indulge in signature dishes from a variety of local restaurants, all priced at $20 or less.

The week-long culinary festivities will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zocalo Food Truck Park. The Live Band Kick Off event, presented by Mastercard, will feature over 20 vendors offering an array of items, including clothing, art and jewelry, in collaboration with 414flea. Attendees can enjoy delicious food and drinks while participating in family-friendly activities and enjoying live performances by artists like Kerensa DeMars and Clayton.

A new addition to this year’s kickoff event is a live mural painting by local artist Michael Cerda, who will create a vibrant piece on a building adjacent to the Zocalo Food Truck Park. This mural is intended to reflect Milwaukee’s rich community culture and North Shore Bank’s commitment to spreading kindness. The event will also debut North Shore Bank’s Craft Cochera, which will offer art projects and activities designed for children. The first 50 guests will be treated to complimentary ice cream from Scratch Ice Cream and churros from Mazorca Tacos.

Alfredo Martin, the area branch and community engagement manager for North Shore Bank, shared his excitement about the event. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the restaurants and community members on the south side for the fourth consecutive year,” said Martin. “This year, we are excited to showcase a range of new restaurants and diverse flavors that the south side has to offer, while also bringing family and friends together to enjoy culinary delights and a strong sense of community spirit. We have some amazing new additions to our Live Band Kick Off, so we encourage everyone to join us to celebrate the week.”

Throughout Southside Dining Week, attendees can expect to enjoy meals from some of the area's favorite eateries, including Johanna’s Cafe, Café Corazon, Gold Rush Chicken, La Poncena and Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, among others. More restaurants are expected to join the lineup, offering even more variety for food enthusiasts.

The event will span several neighborhoods, including Silver City, National Park, Mitchell Park, Clarke Square, Walker’s Point, Harbor View, Jones’ Island, Burnham Park, Muskego Way, Historic Mitchell Street, Clock Tower Acres, Layton Park and many more.

North Shore Bank, established in 1923 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a mutual savings bank with $2.5 billion in assets and 43 offices across eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The bank has a strong presence in the Milwaukee metro area, as well as in Germantown, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas. North Shore Bank remains committed to serving its communities and fostering local engagement through events like Southside Dining Week.