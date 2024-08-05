Open Now: The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

× Expand Photo courtesy Bartolotta Restaurants The Commodore - A Bartolotta Restaurant exterior The Commodore - A Bartolotta Restaurant

Bartolotta has been a household name in the Milwaukee area for decades, and they’ve added yet another much-anticipated eatery to their roster, this time in Lake Country. Introducing The Commodore, a restaurant within a historical building on Lake Nagawicka and soon-to-be event space located at 1807 Nagawicka Road in Hartland. It opened to the public on July 24 and they are taking limited reservations until further notice.

While we’re focusing on the restaurant in this article, the stunning historical space features several different event spaces including:

Pleasant View Pavilion (170-220 persons)

The Grand Heritage Ballroom (220-300 persons)

Nagawicka Suite (12 persons)

Baldwin Lounge (50 persons)

The Fountain Patio (75-100 persons)

Surely, this will become a highly sought after place for weddings, conferences and formal events. And there are more plans to come for the Lake Country property.

Now, back to The Commodore! Before opening its doors, I had a chance to speak with Paul Bartolotta, the man behind the beloved brand. When asked about the restaurant group’s goals and aspiration, he said, “We’ve always positioned ourselves sort of at the bottom of the top end of the market. So, never the most expensive restaurants. We felt that opened up to a broader scope of people who can dine with you more regularly.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Bartolotta Restaurants Dining room at The Commodore Dining room at The Commodore

The Commodore will help include an even broader reach beyond Milwaukee, which begged the question as to “why now?” Over the years, Bartolotta has been approached for different projects, but it never felt like the right window of opportunity, until David Herro and Jay Franke called and wanted Bartolotta to partner on this incredible project.

The lakeside building is over 100 years old and has been home to a ‘70s disco, a summer camp and the Seven Seas restaurant, but was now purchased with the intent of premium hospitality. And Bartolotta was going to be the brains behind it all. “My grandparents used to come out here for certain holidays and everyone seemed to have a Seven Seas story. The idea of bringing it back in a newer, fresher way that was respectful of the past and rooted in the property’s legacy help us with the aesthetic. I think we did a fantastic job!”

So, what’s on the menu? Bartolotta said they wanted to offer dishes that were approachable and accessible, relevant to how people dine today. You’ll see familiar dishes like Clams Casino, Waldorf Salad, Weiner Schnitzel (which is an ode to restaurants past of the space), Bone-In Ribeye, Scalloped Potatoes Beef Wellington and Apple Pie a la mode, just to name a few.

× Expand Photo courtesy Bartolotta Restaurants The Commodore's Beef Wellington for Two The Commodore's Beef Wellington for Two

Reflecting on the Milwaukee food scene, Bartolotta added, “It doesn’t have to be an anniversary or a birthday to go to a nice restaurant. Treat yourself to something a little bit better! I think we offer something really nice for an elevated experience without being too serious.”

I couldn’t agree more – food is something we all have in common and something most of us enjoy. We’re fortunate to have someone like Paul Bartolotta who’s on a mission to add his magic touch to our beautiful city. Stay tuned for my review of the restaurant once I snag a reservation for myself.