Outwoken Tea Uplifts Family Farms, Promotes Sustainability

Outwoken Tea sampler

As a CDL truck driver in the construction industry, Aureal Ojeda has to transport waste and debris to area landfills. That experience gave her a first-hand look at the volume of trash that ultimately ends up in the Earth. Seeing that environmental damage inspired her to pursue an endeavor that balances her skills while giving back to the Earth. In June 2020, she formed Outwoken Tea, offering a curated selection of limited-edition teas from small family farms dedicated to sustainability. The packaging is home compostable.

Ojeda had always enjoyed tea, and her Puerto Rican grandmother regularly used herbal teas for wellness. Ojeda later improved her own health, and the health of her son, with lifestyle changes and natural remedies. “I’ve always believed that the Earth can provide anything we need to heal ourselves,” she says.

Ojeda researched tea culture and the health benefits. She works with families—not corporations—that are dedicated to environmentally safe farming practices and are transparent. “I also work with the Rainforest Alliance Certification Program and with small shareholders,” she says. The farmers send reports to Ojeda to prove they conduct soil tests showing it is free from pesticides. “They have to utilize growing practices that coexist with the environment.”

Tea grown by these families often use traditional craftsmanship such as hand-roasting the leaves over bamboo. The pandemic has so far prevented Ojeda from traveling to personally meet the farmers with whom she works, but she forged connections with them through phone and video chats, and mail correspondence.

Unique Teas from Around the World

The Purple Kenyan Tea is a cross between black and green. “It’s not as strong as black tea, but not as earthy as green tea. It’s the best of both,” Ojeda says. “For people that can’t handle a strong, black cup but don’t like green tea, it’s the right tea for them.”

African White Pearls has hints of honey and floral notes. It lightly coats the mouth. It’s stronger than most white teas, and not as light as jasmine. It’s hand-rolled by women in Malaui, Ojeda affirms, giving them the opportunity to have equity in business and learn about entrepreneurship and sustainability.

Big Red Robe oolong tea has a woodsy flavor with a light hint of smokiness and a smooth finish. Big Red Robe is grown in Wuyishan, Fujian, China, within the Wuyishan ecological reserve. The Bold Blue, in addition to having beautiful blue hues when brewed, is minty and sweet. The blend includes butterfly pea flower, which is rich in antioxidants.

One Tree Planted logo

In addition to using compostable packaging, Ojeda donates a portion of every purchase to One Tree Planted, an organization that has planted more than 1,000 trees in Australia, Kenya, Mexico, Colombia and the Amazon.

Forming a business during a pandemic has been rocky and uncertain at times, Ojeda says, but it’s also been a beautiful experience. “I meet people from all walks of life,” she says, as she strives to educate and inspire everyone she meets to support sustainability, one cup at a time.

Outwoken Tea can be ordered online through outwokentea.com. Look for them at the MKE Makers Market, held monthly through December at Discovery World, or The Ivy House (milwaukeemakersmarket.com), and at Arts Drafts & Crafts, at The Corners of Brookfield, June 11 and 12 (amdurproductions.com/event/2022-brookfield-arts-crafts-and-drafts).