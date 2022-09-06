Santino’s Little Italy Will Make You Happy to Dine Out Again

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Santino's entrance Santino's Little Italy

Off the main drag and down a quiet Bay View side street lays a hidden gem of the Milwaukee dining scene. You will be charmed by the ambiance the moment you enter Santino’s Little Italy. From the welcoming hosts at the door, the simple elegance of the decor, the fantastic food, and the delightful Sofia Loren films playing, silently, on screens throughout the restaurant, you’ll begin to feel outside world concerns slip away. Santino’s could set the scene for a romantic evening with your sweetheart, just as easily as it could work for a dinner out with friends or family.

Santino’s features a solid menu of elevated Italian comfort food made with high quality ingredients and, obviously, a great deal of care. Be prepared to make some tough choices when it’s time to order but know that any leftovers reheat quite well the next day. A word to the wise: To ensure you get a spot for dinner be sure to call ahead for reservations as they can fill up quickly.

On a recent visit, the Melanzana Fritti ($14), lightly breaded fried eggplant topped with shaved Parmesan and served with the house marinara, was a delicious way to begin a meal. The Bocce Ball ($15)—Santino’s signature giant meatball topped with the house marinara, fresh asiago, a scoop of ricotta and some kalamata olives—is full of amazing flavor. Antipasto lovers will respect Santino’s Antipasto Platter ($26) loaded with a variety of cured meats, tasty Italian cheeses, a mix of olives, and some crusty bread warmed from the wood oven.

Wood-fired Pizzas

The star of the show at Santino’s are the Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas ($16-$22). All of the pizzas are 12-inches and made from quality ingredients which shine through with each and every bite. These are thin to medium crust pizzas, and unlike the cracker crisp “Milwaukee style” crust, Santino’s are softer with more give, offering a nice change of pace for folks who typically enjoy crispy crust pizzas.

There are several creative pizzas included on the menu, like the outstanding Italian Beef Giardiniera ($19) topped with thin and tender Italian beef, zippy giardiniera, and creamy mozzarella. Another inventive offering is the European Chicken Patata pizza ($19) topped with the house garlic sauce, fried thin-sliced red potatoes, grilled chicken and mozzarella. As with most places, if you prefer, you can always create-your-own, selecting from the long list of toppings available (Starting at $15).

The menu is rounded out with salads ($7-$16) and pastas ($18-$20). Standouts include an excellent Mediterranean Salad ($15) tossed with a house-made dressing and loaded with the freshest chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives and a wonderfully ripe avocado. Another treat is the traditionally prepared Pasta Carbonara ($20) which includes a satisfying amount of Wisconsin favorite wood smoked Nueske’s bacon.

Make sure you save room for dessert, because Santino’s Tiramisu ($8) is incredible with a wonderful coffee flavor suffused throughout and dusted with rich cocoa powder. Even better, enjoy it with an Italian style espresso ($5).

An extensive wine list, with most available by glass, quartino, or bottle and fun specialty cocktails are also available to liven your visit.

Santino’s Little Italy

353 E. Stewart Street

(414) 897-7367

santinoslittleitaly.com