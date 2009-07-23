An essential part of your cooking arsenal, shrimp scampi is not only easy to make but is a classic dish that always gets a compliment from your guests. The origins of this dish are fought over but at this point in time there are so many versions that it really doesn't matter what you use for your crustacean. I also like to add a little chili flake to give it just a bit of spice. Another thing to consider is spending a little extra for a high quality pasta; I find that it usually pays in the end.

Ingredient list to make dinner for 4:

1 lb angel hair pasta

20 large shrimp (15-20 count per pound)

1 shallot, very thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of fresh garlic, minced

Chopped fresh Italian flat leaf parsley, about a cup

Salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup dry white wine

Enough fresh shaved Reggiano parmiggiano to garnish the dish

Enough olive oil to saut the ingredients

A big, deep serving platter

In a large stock pot boil the water for the pasta. When the water is ready, heat the olive oil in a large saut pan and add the shallots, then the shrimp and garlic. Boil the pasta, strain and save some of the water for the sauce. In the saut pan, add the white wine and reduce until half the original amount. Add the pasta and a little pasta water along with the parsley and toss everything together with the parmiggiano and serve. A very easy dish and a satisfying one.