You Can Support These Milwaukee Craft Breweries (While Practicing Social Distancing)

We've rounded up a list of all of the craft breweries in the Milwaukee area with to-go beer and food that you can support while also obeying the governor's "Safer At Home" order.
If you believe there's a brewery missing from this list, please send an email with details to cole@shepex.com.
1840 Brewing Company342 E Ward St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
To-go sales available, check their Facebook page for hours. You can purchase gift cards here.
Bavarian Bierhaus700 W. Lexington Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Bavarian Bierhaus is offering a limited menu on Fridays only. Pre-order beer and food for curbside pick-up by calling 414-236-7000 between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and the cut off for pre-orders is Friday at 2 p.m.
Black Husky Brewing909 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Place your order at the taproom from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 2-6 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. Each four-pack you purchase comes with a Buy One Get One Pint sticker, so hang on to the pak-tech and sticker so you can redeem the BOGO. Follow the posted signs as they are planning on limiting the taproom to one visitor at a time. Visit their Facebook page for up-to-date hours and any other changes.
Brewfinity Brewing CompanyN58W39800 Industrial Rd D, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
Open Fridays and Saturdays (check hours). You can call ahead your orders to 262-456-2843.
Broken Bat Brewery135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Walk-up and curbside pick-up available at the new taproom starting on Wednesday, April 1. Orders can be called in to 414-316-9197, ext. 1, or emailed to orders@brokenbatbrewery.com. They're also opening their second wave of mug club memberships (100 new members) at a cost of $125 for a lifetime membership.
City Lights Brewing Company2210 W. Mount Vernon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Carryout menu of food and beer, as well as merchandise, is available by ordering online. Visit their Facebook page for current hours.
Company Brewing735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Curbside pick-up only by phone at 414-930-0909. Check their Facebook page for current hours. The brewery has also set up a relief fund for employees here.
Eagle Park Brewing Company823 E Hamilton St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Call in orders for curbside pick-up to 414-585-0123. Open daily from 12-7 p.m.
Enlightened Brewing Company2018 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Buy beer (including guest cans and bottles from a variety of Wisconsin breweries), merch, snacks, gift cards and non-alcoholic beverages through their online shop. Gift cards and merch can be delivered. Pick-up hours are 11-4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Explorium Brewpub5300 S. 76th St., Unit 1450A, Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
Order beer and food online for pick-up Wednesday-Saturday from noon-7 p.m.
Foxtown Brewing6411 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
Order food and beer online here. Check their hours on their Facebook page.
Gathering Place Brewing Company811 E Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Walk-in orders and Curbside service available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 2-6 p.m. You can also purchase merchandise at gatheringplacebrewing.com.
Good City Brewing (East Side)2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Order beer, food and merchandise online for curbside pick-up at goodcitybrewing.com.
Melms Brewing Company418 Merton Ave, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029
To-go growler fill-ups available, check their Facebook page for up-to-date hours.
MobCraft Beer505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
MobCraft is offering craft beer and pizza for pick-up and also wine and pizza is available for delivery. You can purchase gift cards, furniture grade barrels, mug club memberships, merchandise and more to support their business. They've also set up a fund for their tipped employees that you can contribute to directly. Visit mobcraftbeer.com/support for all of the ways you can contribute. They are open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
New Barons Brewing Cooperative2018 S 1st St #170, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
New Barons Brewing Cooperative is offering six-packs of Hopped by Ziggy for curbside pick-up at The Wood Violet Tap House (2018 S 1st St #170). You can place orders online here.
Raised Grain Brewing Co.1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186
Pre-order food and growlers online. You can also pick up four-packs in the cooler. Hours are 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.
Sprecher Brewery701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
The Sprecher Gift Shop is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m on Sunday. New growlers can be filled (no refills at this time) and orders can be placed over the phone for pick-up by calling 414-964-2739.
They're also in the middle of their Soda "Sweet" Sixteen Bracket voting competition between their soda flavors (does anybody really have a chance against root beer?). You can vote here.
Stock House Brewing Co.7208 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Growlers available to-go. Check their Facebook page for hours.
The Fermentorium Barrel House6933 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
The Fermentorium would have celebrated its fourth anniversary with a party on March 28. The party is postponed for now, but their anniversary ale (DDH Juice Packets and Blue Flowers) is available now as planned. The Barrel House is open from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday; from noon-6 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and closed on Sunday-Monday. Place orders ahead for pick-up at shop.thefermentorium.com
The Fermentorium Brewery and Tasting Room7481 WI-60 Trunk, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
The Tasting Room is open from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday; from noon-6 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and closed on Sunday-Monday. Place orders ahead for pick-up at shop.thefermentorium.com
Third Space Brewing Company1505 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Order online for curbside pick-up growler fills, merchandise, archived barrel aged bottles (while supplies last) and additional sales of their canned beer. Current hours for pick-up are 2-6 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday (closed Sunday). Visit their website to confirm hours.
Third Space has also set up an employee fund for their bartenders that you can contribute to on their website. They are offering service industry employees who have lost their job the option to purchase discounted growler fills for $5.
Urban Harvest Brewing Company1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Pre-filling growlers for pick-up from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Place an order online here.
Vennture Brew Co.5519 W North Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
To-go beer sales available. Hours are 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. on Saturday and noon-3 p.m. on Sunday. See updated hours and offerings on their Facebook page.
Westallion Brewing Company1825 S 72nd St, City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Open for to-go sales with curbside pick-up available by calling ahead to 414-578-7998. Current hours are Thursday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday but check their Facebook page for updates.
