Uihlein Soccer Park to Host 'Lucky Food Truck Friday'

Following a successful inaugural Food Truck Friday that brought around 300 people to Uihlein Soccer Park, home of the Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club (7101 W. Good Hope Rd.) last year, the northwest side sports facility will put on another “lucky” food truck event on Friday, July 13 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Participating food trucks include Cupcake-A-Rhee, D-leecious Dogs, Denson’s, Lumpia City and Streetza Pizza. “Our ‘Lucky Food Truck Friday’ event is open to the public, and we look forward to hosting and making our hungry guests happy,” says Tammy Gilpin-Ripp, director of marketing & sponsorship for the Milwaukee Kickers.

