× Expand Photo by Ari LeVaux Sprouted Quinoa Potato Salad Sprouted Quinoa Potato Salad

One of my favorite snacks is sprouted almonds. I’ll soak a cup of raw almonds in a Mason jar of water. After about two hours I’ll change the water, then let them soak overnight. By morning, the sprouting has begun.

When most people think of sprouts, they think of pale green leggy alfalfa sprouts you get on a sandwich, or the bean sprouts in a bowl of pho. But you don’t have to wait for visible growth to appear in order to enjoy the many benefits of sprouting.

My soaked, germinated almonds are buttery soft, and the skins easily slip off, which makes a cleaner, less fibrous mouthful. They taste fuller than ungerminated almonds, with a distinct coconut flavor. Over the next day or so I keep changing the water and eating the almonds. After a few days, if they last long enough, I can see the beginnings of change between the two halves of the almond, as it prepares to grow into an almond tree.

Almonds are just one of many household foods that you can sprout, which unlocks many flavor and nutritional benefits. In addition to nuts, which must be raw, unroasted and non-irradiated – alive, as it were—one can sprout lentils and other legumes, wheat and other grains, and grain-like seeds such as quinoa.

Quinoa has more protein than any cereal or grain, and contains every amino acid, which makes it a rare plant-based source of complete protein. And sprouting increases this protein content by about ten percent. Sprouting quinoa also shortens its cooking time and reduces its bitterness by washing away molecules called saponins found in quinoa’s seed coat. Sprouting also makes the nutrients in quinoa more available by activating enzymes in the seeds that break down phytic acid, which binds to minerals and other nutrients, making them unavailable to your body.

Quinoa begins to sprout in about 24 hours. The difference between sprouted and un-sprouted quinoa is like between raw and soaked almonds. The germinated version tastes cleaner, with sharper flavors. Sprouted quinoa cooks more quickly and is silky soft. Prepared simply, with minimal or no seasonings, sprouted quinoa is already delicious.

Quinoa goes particularly well with potatoes. I started cooking them together on a whim, based on the culinary cliche, what grows together goes together. Both plants come from the Andes, so it seemed like a natural match. It turns out they make a great combination. One simple way to cook them together is to toss hot potatoes with garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper and cooked, sprouted quinoa. Below, I’ll give a more involved recipe, for sprouted quinoa salad, rounded out with onions, garlic, parsley, lemon juice and sprouted almonds. Earthy and satisfying, it works as either a main or a side.

With or without potatoes, sprouted quinoa is versatile, delicious, really good for you, and easy to make. You have no excuse.

To Sprout Quinoa

One cup dry quinoa makes two cups sprouted.

Place quinoa in a large bowl.

Cover with water by at least an inch, and soak for an hour.

Rinse, drain, and transfer to a Mason jar. Cap the jar with a sprouting lid or cheesecloth and rubber band.

Rinse quinoa every few hours, making sure to drain off all water. Keep the jar on the counter, upside down in a bowl so excess water can drain out.

Sprouting will occur in 24 hours, but you can continue to sprout for 2 days if desired, for softer, more sprouted quinoa. The sprout itself will emerge after about 36 hours, and curl and wave around the little seed, which resembles a sperm doing yoga.

You can store sprouted quinoa in the fridge for about a week.

To cook Sprouted Quinoa

Put equal quantities of sprouted quinoa and water in a pot with a lid, and cook on high for five minutes, then turn the heat to low until the water is all gone, about ten minutes.

Sprouted Quinoa Potato Salad

Start this recipe the day before by sprouting a cup of quinoa and a cup of raw almonds — or more, if you snack like I do.

I prefer to put it all together and serve it warm, but you can also serve the salad at room temperature, or cold.

Serves 2

2 cups sprouted Quinoa

2 large potatoes (about a pound), cut into ½-inch chunks

1 large carrot, cut into ½-inch rounds

¼ onion (about 4 oz), minced

1 clove garlic, minced or pressed

1 bunch parsley, leafy side chopped and stem side minced

6 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Sal

tPepper

Chile flakes

Optional: 1 cup soaked sprouted almonds, skins slipped off.

Turn the oven to 400.

Toss the potatoes and carrots in 1 tablespoon or two of olive oil, and a half-teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Put them on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Stir once, about halfway through. Peel the almonds. They should come off easily.

Add the quinoa to a pot with two cups of water. Cover, and cook for five minutes on high, then turn to low for another five minutes. Let it sit with the lid on for 20 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, quinoa, onion, garlic, parsley, lemon juice, almonds and the remaining olive oil. Season with salt, pepper and chili flakes. Mix. Season again and serve.