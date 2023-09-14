AmFam Park's Barrel Yard is Open Year-Round

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman The Barrel Yard The Barrel Yard

If you’ve been lucky to catch a Brewers game this year, you might have passed by the new restaurant and brewery looking over left field, Barrel Yard Taproom & Restaurant. It’s taken over the old TGI Fridays space and is now a new spot that’s part-owned by the Brewers organization. It’s a very refreshing and welcoming change—much more Wisconsin-focused, including a Linenkugel’s beer list.

My first game of the season was late August against the Padres, and it was a good one. I’m not a baseball fan, but I am a Brewers fan, if that makes sense. So, I was more excited to try the new restaurant than watching the game if I’m being honest. There was a bit of a line for tables at the beginning of the game, but there’s plenty to do around the stadium while you wait. The only tables that take reservations are the seats along the windows and outside on the deck—those are your seats for the entirety of the game if you have them. We sat inside at one of the field-facing booths, but there wasn’t a bad seat in the house.

The menu looked very robust for something inside a sports arena. Here, you weren’t just getting a simple cheeseburger or brat and a can of beer. You could get anything from tavern chicken wings to Neuske’s hanging bacon, New York strip steak to a build-your-own wurst platter. Plus, it’s a pretty full bar menu that serves drinks in “metal” 20 oz cups to keep it cold if you take it on the road. Who doesn’t love a little collector’s item from gameday?

The three of us each went very different directions. I went with a chopped chicken cobb salad and fries on the side, then there was a two-piece supper club crispy chicken dinner and a Euchre burger with fries on either side of me. Shoutout to the copywriter and/or chef for the play on words with Bob Uecker and the game euchre on that one! Overall, we all thought the food far exceeded expectations. It was true restaurant quality, comes out to you quickly, and the portions are big enough to share. Come hungry, otherwise you’ll have a bag of leftovers with you in the stands (which wouldn’t be the worst thing since baseball games last forever).

What’s exciting about Barrel Yard is that it’s a place that can entice patrons when there isn’t a game. Most importantly, it is open all year round and on days without games. You still get a great view of the field, even when it’s quiet. TVs around the rooms make it a great place to watch other Wisconsin sports, or it’s simply a really great place to take the family, kids, or guests in town if you’re looking to truly do something different for dinner.

Roll out the Barrel Yard and you’ll have a barrel of fun!